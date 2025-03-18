GoPro Hero 13 Black drops below £280 in latest Amazon price cut

The GoPro Hero 13 Black, originally priced at £399.99, is now available for £274—a substantial saving of £125.99.

This flagship action camera continues GoPro's tradition of delivering high-quality performance for adventurers and content creators alike.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was £399.99 now £274 at Amazon Save £125.99 at Amazon. With 5.3K video capabilities and 24MP stills the Hero 13 Black from GoPro is a brilliant tools for many creatives or those looking for a compact solution - now at an even better price!

One of the standout features of the Hero 13 Black is its advanced interchangeable lens system. This innovation allows users to switch between different lenses, such as the Ultra Wide, Macro, and Anamorphic (available early next year), enhancing the camera's versatility for various shooting scenarios. This adaptability makes it a valuable tool for both seasoned professionals and first-time action camera users.



In addition to its lens versatility, the Hero 13 Black offers several notable improvements over its predecessors. It includes enhanced Log video support, a slow-motion burst mode, HDR and hybrid log-gamma (HLG) HDR video capabilities, an enlarged battery capacity (10% more than the Hero 12), and a waterproof magnetic charge door known as Contacto. These features collectively contribute to a more refined and user-friendly experience.

(Image credit: Future)

While the Hero 13 Black excels in many areas, it's worth noting that its battery performance and low-light video quality still lag behind some rival action cameras, such as DJI.

However, for those new to GoPro or upgrading from older models, the Hero 13 Black offers a robust set of features that justify its price point.

With the current discount bringing the price down to £274, the GoPro Hero 13 Black presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to invest in a high-quality action camera.

Its combination of innovative features and improved functionality makes it a compelling choice for capturing life's adventures.