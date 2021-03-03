Best PopSockets in 2021: phone grips to keep smartphones safe for selfies & more

The best PopSocket is the ultimate accessory for your cell phone. These grippy gadgets are set to become the next latest craze for cell phone and tablet users. If you've not heard of them before, you will soon as their popularity is growing. Not only do they have a quirky name, but they also have so many uses (not to mention the multitude of celebrities showcasing their PopSockets on Instagram) you'll soon discover that they are life-changing. And since a PopSocket only costs between $10-17, or £10-17, it's an innovative invention that's well worth investing in.

If you like keeping your cell phone and other mobile devices safe, and, like us, you're a little scared of getting your prized tech out to take selfies, text or make a video calls, you need one of these neat cell phone grips: they are inexpensive, colorful, stylish and endlessly useful, and will save you from a dreaded shattered-screen situation.

What is it exactly? It's an expandable, collapsible grip and stand for your cell phone that can also be used to wrap your ear phone wires around, keeping them tangle-free. PopSockets have a smart design which enables you to pop it down neatly, so it doesn't t take up much space

You could add a single PopSocket, or a pair to the back of almost any mobile device to transform its capabilities. There are hundreds of PopSockets to choose from and finding the best PopSocket can be hard, so that's why we've created this guide to the best PopSockets. Just browse our PopSocket lineup – you're sure to find one that suits your needs, style and budget.

(Image credit: PopSocket)

1. PopSockets PopGrip Basic – Black Best black PopSocket expanding stand and grip that means you'll never drop your phone again TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Will go with anything + Looks professional Reasons to avoid - Cannot be removed once it's attached

This black PopGrip basic is an essential expanding grip for your cell phone or tablet. It might be called basic but it's a little life-changer! This PopSocket enables you to take selfies with confidence, text with ease, or stand your phone up on a table. And, when you’ve finished using it, you simply collapse it flat ready to pocket your device. This PopGrip Basic is not swappable or repositionable, which means the glue will adhere just once and then you're cell phone holder is in place forever more (unlike Swappable PopGrips, which are also featured in this guide). The PopGrip really frees you up and enables hands-free use, and it can be used on most devices (think iPad, cell phone, e-reader) and cases, but be warned: it may not stick as well to silicone or waterproof cases, or highly textured ones. Having said that, we've never had any problems attaching this to our cases, and being permanent it feels really safe.

(Image credit: PopSocket)

2. PopSockets PopGrip – Glitter Gold Best PopSocket to bring some glittery bling to your cell phone TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Adds a touch of class + Swappable top Reasons to avoid - Can reposition as needed

Unlike the Basic model above, this PopGrip and PopTop allows you to easily swap out the glitter gold design to another PopTop, for when you might be feeling a little less showy! It allows for wireless charging as you can easily remove the PopTop from your case. Again, the uses for this are multiple; it functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly and frees up your hands to take selfies with confidence, so you won't think twice about popping your phone out in a crowd or at a club, as you know it'll be safe in your hands. This PopGrip is repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but, again, it may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases).

(Image credit: PopSocket)

3. PopSockets Luxury Red Rock Printed Diamonds PopGrip The best 'gemstone' kick-stand and photography grip from PopSockets TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Swappable + Looks really cool Reasons to avoid - Not made from real diamonds!

Say you want to add a touch of class to your cell phone, but want something a little more luxurious than glitter? Then look no further, this diamond-style PopSocket is a sure winner. And if ruby red isn't quite your style or color, don't sweat it, you don't have to have a red 'diamond': you could choose to have a different color instead – such as the more subtle Metallic Black or Metallic Diamond Batik Blue – there are loads of gem-style PopSocket grips to choose from, so have a look and see which one best suits you. Plus, this PopGrip has a swappable top so that you can switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely to take advantage of wireless charging. (This PopSocket Grip is not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger or MagSafe wallet.) The PopSocket's adhesive allows you to remove and reposition it on most devices and cases. As is the case with all these PopSocket Grips, this grip comes with the warning that it will not stick to some silicone, waterproof, or highly textured cases, but again, we've never had a problem adhering these to our cases.

(Image credit: PopSocket)

4. PopSockets PopGrip – Baby Yoda The best PopSocket grip for fans of cute things, in this case, check it out – it's baby Yoda! TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely cute Reasons to avoid - Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases

If you love cute things, and want a secure grip so you can text with one hand, take better photos and selfies, and watch cat videos hands-free, then this swappable PopSocket PopGrip featuring baby Yoda has to be a contender. This particular design has a high-quality, glossy like finish which makes the little Baby Yoda really stand out. As with the many of the PopGrips featured here, this one enables wireless charging, as you can easily remove the PopTop; it's also repositionable and will stick best to smooth hard plastic cases. So what are you waiting for?

(Image credit: PopSocket)

5. PopSockets PopGrip – Blue Nebula The best PopSocket phone grip for star gazers that's swappable TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Well made + Great design Reasons to avoid - Cannot charge on a charging pad

This PopSocket grip is good quality and has a great design, but if you don't want to see the stars every day, you can always swap it out for another PopTop as this PopGrip enables you to change them. And you can reposition this PopSocket without leaving any residue. To wirelessly charge, you can simply remove the PopTop. It's repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases). This PopSocket Grip works well as a solid grip, enabling you to take photos in style and without any phone drops, and it doubles as a stand for watching videos. Why not add two onto the back of your cell phone, and use it as a tidy for your headphone wires too?

(Image credit: PopSocket)

6. PopSockets PopGrip Basic – Night Splatter The best permanent PopSocket for people who love the sky at night TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Perfect for fans of astrophotography + Looks professional Reasons to avoid - Cannot be removed and reattached

This PopSocket is a PopGrip Basic, which means it's a non-swappable PopSocket and once you've chosen where to stick it on your cell phone, it will not move. It's ideal if you love taking photos and selfies while you're out and about, because with one of these attached, you will not drop your phone. This grip offers a good balance of style and functionality, and will change the way you use your phone forever. This design, like the one before it, will suit those who have a fascination with the sky at night. As with the other PopSockets grips featured here, you can easily collapse this for wireless recharging. And you should think about getting two of these grips, so that you can wrap your ear phone wires around them, thereby keeping them tangle-free too.

(Image credit: PopSocket)

7. PopSockets PopGrip – Bright Red The best PopSockets PopGrip for people who love the color red TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Bright and cheery + Swappable Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger

Snap up this brightly colored, plain phone holder and enhance the grip and capabilities of your cell phone, or get two different red-colored PopGrips to match your style – the choice is yours. This PopGrip with swappable top enables you to switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities. (It's not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger or MagSafe wallet.) Watching videos, taking group photos or selfies, FaceTiming, and Skyping hands-free has never been this easy. Don't like red? Then choose another color to suit your mood and style.

(Image credit: PopSocket)

7. PopSockets PopGrip – Giraffe The best PopSocket PopGrip for those who love those long-necked animals TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun and cute giraffe design + Swappable Reasons to avoid - Won't stick to some silicone, waterproof, or highly textured cases

Do you love giraffes? The you'll want to get your hands on this PopSocket PopGrip with swappable top. You can switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely to take advantage of wireless charging capabilities. (This is not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger or MagSafe wallet.) So if you need an expandable stand to make your life easier and you less likely to drop your cell phone, then grab one of these today. You'll find everything becomes easier with one of these attached to your cell phone – from taking selfies and group photos, to watching videos – and you'll have a cute giraffe companion lovingly looking at you wherever you go!

(Image credit: PopSocket)

8. PopSockets PopGrip – Cute Kawaii Fox The best PopSockets PopGrip for those looking for a sweet cartoon character TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweet cartoon fox design + Swappable Reasons to avoid - Won't stick to some silicone, waterproof, or highly textured cases

Get this kawaii animal design grip and enhance the capabilities of your phone today. This beautiful design is sure to make you smile, and you'll also be safeguarding your cell phone from accidental drops too. Use the PopGrip with swappable top to easily watch videos, take selfies and group photos, FaceTime, and Skype hands-free. You can switch out the design for another, if you like, and the adhesive allows you to remove and reposition it on most devices and phone cases. So why not grab yourself or a loved one a cartoon fox grip today?

