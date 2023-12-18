Best Insta360 Go 3 deals in December 2023: best prices and stock updates

If you're looking for great deals on the Insta360 Go 3 then you have arrived at the right place. This is a dedicated page to all of the best deals currently on the Insta360 Go 3 across the internet, which is also kept up to date via our handy software, so you will always see the best price on one of the best action cameras currently on the market – and it's now available in black as well as white.

Check out our full Insta360 Go 3 review

The Insta360 Go 3 improves on its predecessor, the Insta360 Go 2 by recording up to 2.7K video (2720 x 1536), stereo audio, and it also maintains a slow-motion recording feature up to 120FPS.

The Go 3 also adds Voice Control technology, which is on its second generation and offers a fully hands-free operation, a 2.2" flip-out touch screen and image preview on the Action Pod itself, as well as and longer battery life.

The Insta360 Go 3 offers built-in flash storage of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB and is now available in either white or black colorways. The new Insta360 Go 3 also allows you to control the camera, preview your video, and then export the content to your phone via a companion iOS/Android app via Wi-Fi. The GO 3 is so small and light you can wear it around your neck, clip it to your collar, or on your camera's hotshoe, and much more, to capture POV content.

(Image credit: Insta360)

(Image credit: Jamie Carter / Digital Camera World)

When connected to your phone, the videos recorded from the Insta360 Go 3 will be auto-transferred via the companion app. Standard video is exported in either 2.7K or 1080p resolution. The free companion app is built for both iOS and Android devices and can also be used for various remote functions, as well as intuitive auto-editing of your video recordings via a handy AI editor.

Perfect for POVs the video captured with Insta360 Go 3 befits from its FlowState image stabilization to smooth out your recordings and keep the shakey footage at bay. You can also utilize 360° horizon lock to keep your video set on the horizon no matter the action, so whether you're doing barrel rolls or switching from landscape to portrait with your street photography POV the Insta360 Go 3 has you covered.