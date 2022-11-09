Best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 prices in 2022: deals and stock updates

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Get the best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 price on this compact instant digital camera

Canon Zoemini S2
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 deals across the internet, here you are. Since it was announced in October 2021 this digital instant camera has taken the crown for the perfect camera gift to produce lasting memories, and instant images to add to memory walls.

Read our best digital instant cameras guide (opens in new tab) for more instant inspiration

Designed to be used as both an instant camera, with the added benefit of also being an 8-megapixel digital camera the Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 lets you snap selfies with the built-in mirror and ring-light for better selfies, or you can check your pose with a live view via the Canon Mini Print app. With a battery life of up to 25 photos (printed) and a Micro SD card slot for when you run low on paper, it's easy to make memories on the go.

(Image credit: Canon)

The best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 deals

Compact, connected, and designed to be shared - this digital instant camera is perfect for parties

Megapixels: 8MP | Printer: 10-sheet capacity Zink Zero Ink 314 x 600 dpi | Connectivity: Bluetooth, iOS and Android app | Colors available: Rose Gold, Pearl white, Dark Teal | Size: 128 x 73.5 x 59.5 mm | Weight (body only): 350g

Compact form factor
Instant prints in 10 seconds
The battery only lasts 25 prints

(Image credit: Canon)

Snap, and print from one device. With its 8MP camera and zink tech printing, along with the ability to save photos to a Micro SD card for later, it's the ideal partner for improv photo-ops. Sleek and slimline, you have the pick from Teal, White, and Rose Gold to create the ultimate portable accessory.

Load up with up to 10 sheets of sticky-backed Zink Photo Paper and print, peel and stick your favorite shots onto all your stuff, from the phone to the fridge, this is the perfect pocket companion to take with you on all your adventures.

You might also like the:

Best point-and-shoot cameras (opens in new tab)
Best digital instant cameras (opens in new tab)
Best compact camera (opens in new tab)
Best instant cameras (opens in new tab)
Best vlogging cameras (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles