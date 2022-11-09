Best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 prices in 2022: deals and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 deals across the internet, here you are. Since it was announced in October 2021 this digital instant camera has taken the crown for the perfect camera gift to produce lasting memories, and instant images to add to memory walls.



Read our best digital instant cameras guide (opens in new tab) for more instant inspiration

Designed to be used as both an instant camera, with the added benefit of also being an 8-megapixel digital camera the Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 lets you snap selfies with the built-in mirror and ring-light for better selfies, or you can check your pose with a live view via the Canon Mini Print app. With a battery life of up to 25 photos (printed) and a Micro SD card slot for when you run low on paper, it's easy to make memories on the go.

Today's best Canon Zoemini S2 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $144.75 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $145.17 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $153.05 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Today's best Canon Ivy Cliq+2 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149.99 (opens in new tab) $109.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) $109.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $129 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

(Image credit: Canon)

The best Canon Zoemini S2 / Canon Ivy Cliq+2 deals Compact, connected, and designed to be shared - this digital instant camera is perfect for parties Megapixels: 8MP | Printer: 10-sheet capacity Zink Zero Ink 314 x 600 dpi | Connectivity: Bluetooth, iOS and Android app | Colors available: Rose Gold, Pearl white, Dark Teal | Size: 128 x 73.5 x 59.5 mm | Weight (body only): 350g View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Compact form factor Instant prints in 10 seconds The battery only lasts 25 prints

(Image credit: Canon)

Snap, and print from one device. With its 8MP camera and zink tech printing, along with the ability to save photos to a Micro SD card for later, it's the ideal partner for improv photo-ops. Sleek and slimline, you have the pick from Teal, White, and Rose Gold to create the ultimate portable accessory.

Load up with up to 10 sheets of sticky-backed Zink Photo Paper and print, peel and stick your favorite shots onto all your stuff, from the phone to the fridge, this is the perfect pocket companion to take with you on all your adventures.

Today's best Canon Zoemini S2 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $144.75 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $145.17 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $153.05 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Today's best Canon Ivy Cliq+2 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149.99 (opens in new tab) $109.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) $109.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $129 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

You might also like the:

Best point-and-shoot cameras (opens in new tab)

Best digital instant cameras (opens in new tab)

Best compact camera (opens in new tab)

Best instant cameras (opens in new tab)

Best vlogging cameras (opens in new tab)