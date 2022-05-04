Best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS prices in May 2022: deals and stock updates

Get the best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS price on this compact camera, capable of 20 megapixel stills and more...
(Image credit: Canon)
If you're looking for the best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS prices, you've come to the right place. Since its release in June 2016, the Canon PowerShot SX620 HS has offered 20 megapixel stills and Full HD video in a compact and colorful package.
Characterized by its long-reaching zoom, the PowerShot SX620 HS from Canon is a sleek compact digital camera featuring a high-resolution 20.2MP CMOS sensor along with a powerful DIGIC 4+ image processor.
The sensor and processor combine to form the Canon HS SYSTEM, which produces imagery with notable clarity and quality, as well as reduced noise when working at high sensitivities in low-light conditions. The sensor and processor also permit recording Full HD 1080p video at 30 fps, shooting stills at up to 7.1 fps, and working with sensitivities up to ISO 3200 to suit shooting in difficult lighting conditions.
The best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS deals
High megapixel stills and full HD video in a compact pocketable package
Sensor: 1/2.3" CMOS | Megapixels: 20.3MP (5184 x 3888) | Screen: fixed 3" 922,000-dot LCD | Viewfinder: - | Video: Full HD 1080p at 29.97p, HD 720p at 29.97p, SD 480p at 29.97p | Colors available: Black, silver or red | Size: 96.9 x 56.9 x 27.9 mm | Weight (body only): 182g
Compact form factor
Super 25x zoom
Slightly expensive
Only 1080p video
Complementing the imaging capabilities is a 25x optical zoom lens, which covers a wide-angle to super telephoto 25-625mm-equivalent focal length range, and Intelligent IS serves to balance this reach by minimizing the appearance of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting.
The sleek form factor of the camera is accented by a large 3.0" 922k-dot LCD screen for composing imagery and reviewing your shots, and built-in Wi-Fi with NFC enables wireless sharing and remote camera control from a linked smartphone or tablet.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.