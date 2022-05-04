Best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS prices in May 2022: deals and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS prices, you've come to the right place. Since its release in June 2016, the Canon PowerShot SX620 HS has offered 20 megapixel stills and Full HD video in a compact and colorful package.

Characterized by its long-reaching zoom, the PowerShot SX620 HS from Canon is a sleek compact digital camera featuring a high-resolution 20.2MP CMOS sensor along with a powerful DIGIC 4+ image processor.

The sensor and processor combine to form the Canon HS SYSTEM, which produces imagery with notable clarity and quality, as well as reduced noise when working at high sensitivities in low-light conditions. The sensor and processor also permit recording Full HD 1080p video at 30 fps, shooting stills at up to 7.1 fps, and working with sensitivities up to ISO 3200 to suit shooting in difficult lighting conditions.

Canon PowerShot SX620 HS is available in red, silver or black – and you will typically find that one color is cheaper than the others (Image credit: Canon)

The best Canon PowerShot SX620 HS deals High megapixel stills and full HD video in a compact pocketable package Sensor: 1/2.3" CMOS | Megapixels: 20.3MP (5184 x 3888) | Screen: fixed 3" 922,000-dot LCD | Viewfinder: - | Video: Full HD 1080p at 29.97p, HD 720p at 29.97p, SD 480p at 29.97p | Colors available: Black, silver or red | Size: 96.9 x 56.9 x 27.9 mm | Weight (body only): 182g

Complementing the imaging capabilities is a 25x optical zoom lens, which covers a wide-angle to super telephoto 25-625mm-equivalent focal length range, and Intelligent IS serves to balance this reach by minimizing the appearance of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting.

The sleek form factor of the camera is accented by a large 3.0" 922k-dot LCD screen for composing imagery and reviewing your shots, and built-in Wi-Fi with NFC enables wireless sharing and remote camera control from a linked smartphone or tablet.

The Canon PowerShot SX620 HS has a fixed 3-inch 922,000-dot LCD screen (Image credit: Canon)

