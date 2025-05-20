We've seen some significant price drops on one of my personal favorite microphone systems – the DJI Mic 2 – which I reviewed myself. This was already both a very reasonable and very necessary investment for most content creators, but now it is all the easier. Why, then, has it comes down in price? Well, a rumor about a Mic 3 is circulating, but – in truth – there is very little reason not to pick up an accessibly priced Mic 2, especially if you're cost-conscious. Let me explain...

The DJI Mic 2 system records sound straight to the mic which can be copied off simply by plugging it in via USB-C. The mic charges its battery at the same time.

The receiver (RX) also has a built in levels display and adjustment, and can connect to a camera or your phone.

You can opt for a version with two microphones in a charging case – with the price being reduced by £90 to £219 at Amazon. This two-mic system automatically creates a stereo pair, with the case working a bit like with AirPods, topping the charge up

The DJI Mic 2 system has a number of adapters in the box so it can plug into Lightning or USB-C mobile phones and record audio directly, making it brilliant for capturing great quality interview audio on a phone – and directly into a TikTok or other social media video. I myself sometimes record my audio and social media version of a video this way while also recording the audio onto the microphone's battery – that way I've got two copies of the audio track and can edit on my phone and on a 'proper' editing program as the mood takes me (or my battery convenience).

As you can imagine, the DJI Mic 2 is among the DCW best wireless microphones, and, though we have seen Twitter/X rumors of the registering of a Mic 3, there isn't a lot of reason you wouldn't want this system.

The Mic 2 is also widely compatible with DJI products like the dominant Osmo Pocket 3 and Osmo Action 5 Pro, and for these devices you can get away with the RX, opting for the cheapest TX (mic) only bundle, which is also on offer:

