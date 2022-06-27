ProPhoto's latest issue no. 236 is on sale now – get your copy now!

There are so many talented people in Australia these days and many of them are able to take some seriously good pictures. What does that mean for the professional photography industry though?

The latest issue of ProPhoto tries to delve into this issue – we speak to industry experts to find out what the future of professional photography in Australia is and how they coped with the changes that have happened in the industry over the last few decades.

ProPhoto's new issue no. 236 is on stands now

Inside the new issue

Special feature: What's the future for professional photography in Australia?

Industry experts tackle the big issues, speaking to ProPhoto editor Paul Burrows in an honest discussion.

On test: Canon EOS R3

Anyone who's tried it agrees that Canon's first pro mirrorless camera is a winner... but what makes it so? We find out.

Zoom boom: Samyang AF 24-70mm f/2.8 FE on trial

Samyang has dived into the deep end with its first ever autofocus zoom for a mirrorless camera. Does it emerge successful? Find out in our full review.

Published continuously since 1937, ProPhoto is Australia's top magazine for professional photographers, emerging artists and students of photography. The magazine is published bi-monthly, with print subscriptions available from Future Australia's dedicated Techmags website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

