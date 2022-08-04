The best SD card cases: wallets and cases to carry your memory cards

Our best SD card cases for photographers' guide highlights a few of the options available to safeguard your memory cards from accidental damage.

SD card cases are essential to keeping your memory cards (opens in new tab) safe (and will usually also work with other card formats too). Not only do they help you to keep all your cards in one place – so everything is neat and tidy in your kit bag – but many are designed to offer maximum protection, so you can rest assured that all the photos and video you've captured are safe and secure.

Have a look to find out which memory card case is the best fit for you and your camera...

Best SD card cases and wallets for photographers

(Image credit: ThinkTank)

01. ThinkTank Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket The best memory card wallet - and most secure Specifications Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.5 x .5in / 11.5 × 6.5 × 1.5 cm Weight: 100g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Elastic band provides silent open + Clear windows

One of the biggest photographers' fears is losing a memory card - and particularly so after an important photo shoot. The ThinkTank Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket is designed to be functional - but also goes more than most to stop you accidentally dropping a card when traveling or out on location. This is essentially a redesign of the ever popular ThinkTank Pocket Rocket (opens in new tab) - but with added zippers to ensure that the memory card pockets can not accidentally open. The inside has six pockets with clear fronts that allow you to see your cards at a glance - and providing capacity for up to 12 SD cards, or six CompactFlash or CFExpress Type B cards. A lanyard is supplied so that you can attach the whole pouch to the inside of a camera bag – and there is a belt loop too, so you can keep your memory even closer to you should you wish. An identification window on the outside provides a neat way of displaying your name or business card - so that even if you mislay the case, it has a chance of getting back to you.

(Image credit: Peli)

02. Pelican 0915 case Best memory card case and best value for money Specifications Dimensions: 24 x 14 x 2.5 cm Weight: 99.8 g Today's Best Deals View at Camera Electronic (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Water-resistant /crush-proof case

Pelican cases (or Peli cases, as they are known outside North America) are used the world over to protect fragile items in transit. But this model is one of its smallest of its famous hard cases (opens in new tab). The Pelican 0915 (aka Peli 0915) is waterproof and shockproof boasts an IP54 ingress rating.

Twelve SD, six microSD and even six obsolete miniSD cards can be simultaneously stored, and they won’t work loose.

(Image credit: MindShift)

03. MindShift House of Cards Stylish, lightweight and convenient card protection Specifications Dimensions: 4.7 x 2.8 x 0.5”/12 x 7 x 1.3cm Weight: 45g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Elastic band provides silent open + Clear windows

You can stash six CF and three SD cards in this easily pocketable wrap, and the CF pouches are just about snug enough for SD cards instead. The only downside is that the wallet design means you have to roll the wrap open and closed – which is a little time-consuming. Having said that, the elastic band feature means that it opens silently, which is a must for wildlife photography.

(Image credit: Hama)

04. Hama Vegas (Medium) Super slim and sleek design Specifications Dimensions: 1.6 x 8.2 x 13.9 cm Weight: 68g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super slim design Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

Here’s a classy-looking faux-leather wallet that’ll take eight SD and four microSD cards. Although it’s not waterproof, its hard plastic slots hold each card very securely without being fiddly, which is a rare feat!

(Image credit: Hama)

05. Hama Memory Card Box Compact box for storing up to 10 memory cards Specifications Dimensions: 14.2 x 0.4 x 7.4 cm Weight: 18.1g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-slim functional design Reasons to avoid - Not the best protection

This stands out in Hama’s wide range of card cases as a super-slim option that holds up to ten SD cards securely in individual enclosed compartments.

As it's not particularly rugged, we'd suggest that the Hama Memory Card Box is more suitable for storing all your valuable files at home.

(Image credit: Delkin)

06. Delkin SD Memory Tote Great value and good protection Specifications Weight: 90.7g Dimensions: 15.2 x 3.2 x 16.5 cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Light weight + Shock resistant case Reasons to avoid - Card slots could be tighter

The Delkin’s hard outer shell gives great protection to eight SD cards stored in easily accessible individual slots. These could do with being slightly tighter though, as cards can work loose.

Designed to withstand the most extreme shooting environments, this rubberized and shock resistant case is a great addition to your outdoor kit.

(Image credit: LensCoat)

07. LensCoat Memory Wallet Combo 66 Super lightweight case that's popular with wildlife fans Specifications Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.5" / 11.4 x 6.4 cm Weight: 65.7g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - Wallet design takes time to roll up

Don’t fancy a bulky hard case? This wallet design is easily pocketable, yet you can stash six CF cards and another six SD cards.

The wallet secures with a quiet elastic closure and is carried by a clip-on tether. All the interior pockets have clear windows so you can see which card you need easily.

There are six different compact models to choose from: Black, Green, Navy, Realtree Max4, Realtree AP Snow, Digital Camo, and Forest Green camouflage pattern.

The only slight downside to the LensCoat Memory Wallet Combo 66 is the time needed to roll it closed!

(Image credit: HPRC)

08. HPRC 1300 Rugged crushproof and watertight case Specifications Dimensions: 5.0 x 3.5 x 1.2" / 12.7 x 9.0 x 3.2 cm Weight: 136g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable TTX01 Plastic Resin Case Reasons to avoid - Slots are a little tight

Your valued photo and video files will be invincible in this impact-, water- and dust-resistant case. It is made of TTX01 plastic resin compound that is used in all HPRC cases to deliver military-grade durability and watertight protection.

Inside, you can fit four CF, SD and Memory Stick cards in rubber moldings, but we found that these are a little too tight, so access is slow.

