The best Instax photo albums: make lasting memories with your instant prints

The best Instax photo albums can be difficult to find, but investing in one is a must if you want to display and safely store your instant camera prints. We've put together this guide to make the search that much easier for you, depending on which of the best instant cameras (opens in new tab) you own, there's plenty of beautiful albums designed to fit your photos perfectly, whether they're Instax Wide or slimmer Mini prints.

Fujifilm's Instax range has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and while the majority of the world's photos are stored in some sort of online cloud or smartphone image libraries, it's not hard to see how the instant print-out image from an Instax camera or printer has mass appeal.

As the Instax prints are immediately at your fingertips, digitally storing them can be a tricky option, unless you own one of the best photo scanners (opens in new tab), so you'll need an Instax photo album to keep your physical prints safe from destruction. Instax film comes in three different sizes – Mini, Wide and Square – and there are a number of beautiful Instax photo albums out there to accommodate them all.

So whether you've got an Instax mini 11 (opens in new tab), an Instax Square SQ 20 (opens in new tab) or the Wide 300, be sure to check out our other guide to the best Instax camera cases (opens in new tab) to keep your instant camera protected. There's always a safe storage option to suit your printed image needs, read on for our picks of the best Instax photo albums that money can buy.

1. Amazon Basics Wallet Album The best affordable Instax mini photo album Specifications Color: Cobalt Blue, Flamingo Pink, Ice Blue, Lime Green, Smokey White Photo Size: Holds 1.8 inch x 2.4 inch photos Capacity: 108 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact and pocket-sized + Available in different colors + Holds up to 108 mini photos Reasons to avoid - A bit plasticky material - Very basic design - Too small?

If you have an Instax Mini camera, this cobalt blue Instax Mini photo album is a brilliant way to store your instant prints. If blue doesn't suit your taste, the simple design comes in a variety of colors, all of which can hold up to 108 of your mini Instax photo prints.

Suitable for photo prints that measure 1.8 inch x 2.4 inch (Instax Mini size), this album offers protection for your prints with a padded polyurethane construction, and a secure loop closure with durable perimeter stitching. Not to mention, you're covered by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty if anything goes wrong.

The cover is made from Imitation leather, and is fairly durable.The added clasp on the outside of the album removes the risk of your images falling out, and gives added protection from the elements. And it's a bargain price too!

2. Winkine Desktop Mini Photo Album Collection The best clear tabletop calendar-style photo album Specifications Color: Clear Photo Size: 2.1 x 3.4 inches Capacity: 52 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Doubles as a desk calendar + Holds up to 52 mini prints + Makes a great gift Reasons to avoid - Pink numbering might not suit everyone - Can cause confusion if you forget to flip the images over and change the date

This tabletop album offers you a great way to display your precious memories and at the same time decorate your home, office or workspace. The Desktop Mini Photo Album has a high-quality crystal acrylic panel and clear PVC pockets that will protect your photos from dirt and dust.

The clear photo desk calendar and album can hold a total of 52 photos, that's two photos per pocket and you can display both sides. The album stands steadily on the desktop and you can flip over the pages to change pictures easily in accordance with the date.

Be careful not to forget to flip the photos and rely on the calendar date over the weekend, or you may be left confused and still enjoying the Friday freedom and be late for work on Monday morning.

3. Veicevol Photo Album for Fujifilm Instax Wide The best Instax photo album for wide prints Specifications Color: Black, Pink, Ice Blue Photo Size: 3.3 x 4.25 to 3.5 x 4.25 inch Capacity: 160 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High Transparency Pocket-Pages + Sturdy build to the sleeves Reasons to avoid - Plastic material is a little thin - Not the strongest spine

This photo album from Veicevol is one of only few available that house prints in the Instax Wide larger format. The prints fit in perfectly in landscape orientation and look great when displayed as a portfolio binder.

The photo album can hold up to 160 prints, with 40 individual sleeve pages, and is compatible with photos taken by a Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 (opens in new tab), 200 and 210 Instant Film Cameras. The design of the album binder is side-loading to ensure that your Instax Wide prints can't fall out, and an elastic strap holds the album shut.

The professional and sleek design of this album makes it great not only for personal use, but you can display your Instax prints in a much more professional way for portfolio sharing and interview occasions, as well as presenting them as a gift.

4. Urban Outfitters Instax Mini Photo Album The best stylish Instax photo albums Specifications Color: Crazy Daisy, Night Sky, Don't Hate;Meditate, FLoral Yin & Yang, Lime, Woodland Night, Floral Checkerboard, Pressed Flower, Burnout Palm Photo Size: 7.6cm x 2.5cm x 10.6cm Capacity: Not Specified Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very stylish in a range of designs + A print can be displayed on cover Reasons to avoid - One print per sleeve - Unspecified capacity

These mini Instax photo albums from Urban Outfitters are incredibly stylish and fun with a multitude of different designs to choose from to suit your vibe, whether that's a starry dark night, sunset beach or lime green floral aesthetics.

The albums are good quality at a very affordable price, though it is unclear as to how many photo prints these mighty albums can hold, though it is made from a cheap looking plastic material, again unspecified.

The album has an elasticated corner band design to keep your prints secure inside your choice of album, and it can be wiped clean in the instance of any spillages or damage to your album.

5. GPIRAL Instax Mini Photo Album A beautiful cotton cover Instax photo album Specifications Color: Blue, Black, Beige, Grey, Lilac Purple, Pink Photo Size: 2x3 inches Capacity: 208 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Holds over 100 mini photos + Makes a great gift Reasons to avoid - May be lacking in quality - Made from cheaper materials

Instax cameras have become a popular accessory at weddings, events and as birthday gifts in recent years, and this is one of the best Instax photo albums we've seen to showcase snaps taken at a special occasion. The beautiful soft linen design allows for your favorite photo to grace the cover, and has space to store over 100 mini instant photos.

This vintage-style design is available in a multitude of colors at an extremely affordable price, many reviews say that you get what you pay for in regard to quality, but the overall finish of the album is pleasant and brightly colored.

