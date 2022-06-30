Best Nikon Z30 prices in June 2022: deals and stock updates

Although it's only just been released, we've already been scouring the web to find you the best Nikon Z30 prices and deals. The Nikon Z30 offers a APS-C sized 20.9-megapixel sensor along with 4K UHD video capture, 120fps full HD slow motion capability, and is aimed at the vlogging market.

Compact, connected, and designed for creators, the Nikon Z30 is a purpose-built mirrorless camera optimized for vloggers and live streamers. Pairing Nikon's 4K video recording, and 20.9MP APS-C format sensor with a specialized feature-set and design, the Z30 is designed to elevate your content and tag along on your everyday adventures.

The best Nikon Z30 deals Compact, connected, and designed for vloggers and live streamers Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.8MP | Screen: 3" 1,040,000 dot | Viewfinder: - | Video: 4K at 23.98, 25,29.97p, 1080p Full HD up to 119.88p | Colors available: Black | Size: 128 x 73.5 x 59.5 mm | Weight (body only): 350g Compact form factor 4K video Built for creatives Slightly expensive Only 1080p video

Purpose-built for vlogging and content creation, the Z30 incorporates a series of physical touches and operational functions perfect for creators. The Z30's compact body design incorporates a 3.0" 1.04m-dot free-angle LCD screen, this positionable screen can face forward for accurate selfie compositions and can close inward to protect the screen from scratches and fingerprints when not in use.

Special attention has been given to audio recording with the inclusion of a top stereo microphone along with the inclusion of a 3.5mm external microphone port for working with an optional mic. Also, there is an optional dedicated deadcat or wind muff to cut wind noise and improve quality when using the onboard mic. All this combines to produce a camera that is compact and packs a serious punch for vloggers who are always on the go and what to share their memories instantly.

