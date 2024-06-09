This is my pick of the best camera deals this Fathers' Day

By
published

Grab a smashing deal on these cameras, all with MASSIVE discounts this Fathers' Day

Illustration with words Happy Fathers' Day and image of a camera against a green stripey background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fathers' Day is fast approaching, and if you are looking for a camera for your old man ahead of Sunday June 16, then we have been on the hunt for the best photographic deals we can find right now. 

As the Ecommerce Editor for DCW, I spend all my days looking for the best offers around on gear. There are some great discounts around on all matter for kit right now - but here are some of my picks for cameras that would be a great gift, at a range of different prices…

GoPro Hero 12 Black£399.99now £299&nbsp;

GoPro Hero 12 Black | £399.99 | now £299 

Save £105 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam, the Hero 12 Black, is less than a year old - is now down to £299 in many stores.

Also at Wex Photo £299 |  LCE  £299

View Deal
GoPro Hero11 Black|was £349|now £249 SAVE £100 at Amazon.

GoPro Hero11 Black|was £349|now £249
SAVE £100 at Amazon. Grab the GoPro Hero11 Black cheaper than buying from GoPro themselves and record in glorious 5.3K60p and shoot detailed 27MP photos - this is the best deal on GoPro since Black Friday.

Also available at Wex £249 or LCE £249

View Deal
Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit | was £1,099 | now £899 Save £200 &nbsp;

Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit | was £1,099 | now £899
Save £200  With a 24.2MP sensor, oversampled 4K, 15fps bursts and advanced AF, the R50 is a great all-rounder. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. 

View Deal
Sony A6100 twin lens kit | £840 Buy at Clifton Cameras 70SONY

Sony A6100 twin lens kit | £840
Buy at Clifton Cameras The popular A6100 boasts a rich 24.2MP sensor with powerful autofocus and 4K video. It comes with the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom and 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, both of which are image stabilized - use Promotion Code 70SONY to get this price.  

View Deal
Nikon Z5 | was £1,299| now £901 Save £398 at Amazon

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £901
Save £398 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ adapter.

View Deal
Panasonic S5 +20-60mm|was £1,199|now £999 SAVE £200 at Wex

Panasonic S5 +20-60mm|was £1,199|now £999
SAVE £200 at Wex Well-rounded and fairly lightweight the Panasonic S5 combines capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor that's also capable of 4K at 60p with 10-bit internal recording.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles