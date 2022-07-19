Samsung likely to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 on August 10

By published

Multiple leakers and Samsung’s launch patterns all point towards August being a busy month for the South Korean tech giant

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

Yesterday, we reported on the first rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 (opens in new tab) and noted these were even earlier than normal as Samsung had yet to unveil their predecessors.

Well, now it looks like their won’t be long to wait for that, according to a convincing looking leaked teaser image, shared on Twitter by Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who is a leaker with a great track record. The image comprises of an image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which Blass has blurred out, alongside the August 10 date.  

See more

The teaser mentions that August 10 will be a Galaxy Unpacked event, and as these usually see Samsung launch several products, we also expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launch then too. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) isn’t pictured on the teaser, from monitoring Samsung’s announcement patterns, we fully expect it to launch at the same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 4. August 10 looks like a big day for Samsung.

Multiple sources 

Blass isn’t the only leaker to hail August 10 as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 announcement date – last month another leaker, Jon Prosser (opens in new tab), said that would be when we’d see the Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4, too. 

See more

Prosser also said pre-orders will open immediately and that the new smartphones will hit the shops on August 26.  When we look back at the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, these flip phones were unveiled on August 11 2021, making the leakers’ claims even more likely to be true as manufacturers do tend to follow launch patterns.

Read more

Best fold phones (opens in new tab)
Best flip phones (opens in new tab)
Best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)
Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)
Best add-on lenses for phones (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

Related articles