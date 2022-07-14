NBA star Derrick Rose photographs Joakim Noah's wedding with a Canon!

NBA star Derrick Rose traded shooting the basketball for shooting a wedding recently, as he was a guest at the nuptials of his former teammate, Joakim Noah – and he took the occasion to engage in a spot of wedding photography using a Canon DSLR.

The current New York Knick was part of a dynamic duo with now-retired Noah in Chicago, where Rose became an icon after winning Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player as the centerpiece of the Bulls. Since then the pair have remained firm friends, with Rose arriving at his teammate's wedding with his trusty Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (opens in new tab) and red-ringed professional L lens to take some photos.

• What are the best cameras for wedding photography? (opens in new tab)

Noah, the 37-year-old 6'11" center who retired from the NBA in 2021, tied the knot with 31-year-old Brazilian Victoria's Secret "Angel" Lais Ribeiro. The pair began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement after Noah proposed at the Burning Man festival in 2019.

A post shared by Droseville (@droseville) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Other guests at the ceremony included fellow Victoria's Secret models Sara Sampaio and Candice Swanepoel, Noah's father Yannick (legendary tennis player who won the French Open) and Rose's wife Alaina Anderson – who shared footage of Derrick's paparazzi act on her Instagram account (opens in new tab).

Rose was obviously not the official photographer, and there were at least two professionals shooting Noah and Ribeiro's big day. However, the former MVP certainly fit right in with his chunky DSLR and flashgun (opens in new tab) mounted on the hot shoe – even though it was hardly going to do anything, aiming into the sky in the outdoor Brazilian sunshine.

The snakebitten former all star has experienced a career resurgence over the past few seasons, guiding the Knicks back to the playoffs and scoring a 3-year, $43 million (approximately £36.5 million / AU$64 million) contract for his contributions. He is currently battling back from yet another injury, ahead of the new NBA season starting on 19 October.

Read more:

Best DSLRs

(opens in new tab)Best Canon cameras

(opens in new tab)Best Canon lenses

(opens in new tab)Best lenses for wedding photography (opens in new tab)