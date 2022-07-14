GoPro Max 2: what we know so far

The best GoPro cameras (opens in new tab) can be taken on your travels and used to capture the most daring of adventures, but the best 360 cameras (opens in new tab) can help you film that radical sports documentary that you always wanted to film – essentially getting every angle you can think of for post-production work in the studio.

However, you might want to hold-off on spending your money just yet, as GoPro Max 2 rumors have now started to get some traction. Why is this interesting? Well, we could potentially see the action camera brand take a step further by offering a new 360 with better integrated software, as previously editing footage of the GoPro Max was a bit of a painstaking task.

Taken from GoPro Patent (Image credit: GoPro / USPTO)

A recent Patent application by GoPro (opens in new tab) shows a variety of images that could be chosen as a starting point for each frame or angle to be chosen. This will be done in editing software and would make the whole 360 degree camera editing nightmare become a smooth reality.

Within the application it is stated: "a video may include a capture of a scene, such as a wide-field of view capture of the scene. A punchout of the video may provide a framing of the captured scene. The punchout may be determined based on the context of the video, such as the type of captured scene within the video, the motion of the image capture device that captured the video, video, and/or the motion of one or more things within the captured scene."

That rather cryptic abstract from the Patent application suggests that GoPro are working on software to help chose which frames within a scene are the best ones to keep, or edit into your wild action packed videos. This could also lend itself to producing non-360 degree videos, from using all of the 360-degree footage and then condensing that into unique angles for a "flat" video that can be viewed without any 360 viewing device.

(Image credit: GoPro / USPTO)

As you can see from the images taken from this application, it clearly shows five images all taken at the same time, but at different angles from the 360-degree video, such as a close-up shot to a "mini-world" view of your surroundings.

This is a lot like the recently announced Insta 360 drone camera. However, I think that this software could be released and implemented within the next iteration of GoPro Max 360 camera. Logically, a lot of this would be done in software after the 360-degree video has been taken, but if you want a higher quality video than say 1080p, GoPro would have to introduce a 12K 360 image. Nothing currently suggests this is going to happen, but this would certainly put it in front of its competitors.

GoPro Max 2: What we want to see

Video resolution:

Right now the GoPro Max is able to capture 5K video and 5.7K photos or 4992 x 2496 at 25 or 30 fps. To have a high res "flat" video, I would like to see 12K introduced to be able to deliver a 4K "flat" video.

Slow motion:

Currently the GoPro Max has no slow-motion setting, therefore it is getting left being in the 360 camera race by the likes of Insta 360. I would like the GoPro Max 2 to feature at least a 100fps mode, even if it was in 1080p...

Better dynamic range:

Even though footage from the GoPro Max might appear to be brilliant when viewing it singularly, once compared to rivals from Insta360 it is clear to see that the GoPro Max is lacking in dynamic range, leading to a overall worse image than expected from a GoPro product. If the new Max 2 offered better dynamic range, and was able to control highlight roll off better, it would have a winning product.

GoPro Max 2: When will it launch?

GoPro Hero models are normally updated annually almost like clockwork – but the aged GoPro Max is now approaching 3 years old in October 2022 and is certainly due a refresh. It is expected that GoPro will announce the GoPro Hero 11 in September 2022. This could also be the perfect time to announce a new 360 camera. Of course all of this information is simply speculation, until GoPro officially announces details of the GoPro Max 2.

The market for 360 cameras is every increasing. With the benchmark now truly set by the likes on Insta 360, GoPro will have to pull out all the stops to take back the market share.

