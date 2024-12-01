Cyber Monday compact camera deals: my pick of the point-and-shooters

Point-and-shoot cameras are nowhere near as popular as they were even ten years ago. The improvement of the best camera phones as seen to that... but there are still some reasons why you might want a pocketable digital camera with a fixed, built-in lens. And in the last year, we have actually seen a bit of a revival in this type of pocket camera.

The best compact cameras give you the advantage of either a bigger sensor tot give a noticeable jump in image quality over your cellphone. Or they offer a bigger zoom lens - making it possible to shoot birds in your backyard, or the close-ups of sporting events (which just isn't possible with a phone).

Here is my pick of the best compact Cyber Monday camera deals, that I have found so far…

Sony ZV-1F | was £549 | now £449

Save £100 at Amazon Sony's latest compact camera is designed with vloggers in mind, and has a fixed super-wide 20mm lens to help get you in the picture. It shoots 4K and has a 20MP 1-inch sensor.

VTech Kidizoom Duo FX | was £59.99 | now £31.99

Save £28 at Amazon This is one of the best cameras for kids and is now available at one of the lowest ever prices we have seen this for. Suitable for ages 3-9, this could make a great gift for someone in the family. There are two color options: this version is blue and orange, but you can get it in pink for the same price.

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £365

Save £135 at Amazon The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather camera. Available in red or black at this price.



Canon Zoemini S2 (Rose Gold) | was £159.99 | now £99.49

Save £60 at Amazon A whopping saving on this compact instant camera. Perfect for taking selfies on the go, with a front-facing selfie mirror and ring light feature. This camera can shoot digital images - but also can provide hard copy instant prints.

Pentax 17 | was £499 | now £449

SAVE $50 + Two FREE rolls of film at Park Cameras.

The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too.This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!