Cyber Monday compact camera deals: my pick of the point-and-shooters

By
published

The choice is limited - but if you look there are some good deals on point-and-shoot cameras this Cyber Monday

Compact camera deals
(Image credit: Future)

Point-and-shoot cameras are nowhere near as popular as they were even ten years ago. The improvement of the best camera phones as seen to that... but there are still some reasons why you might want a pocketable digital camera with a fixed, built-in lens. And in the last year, we have actually seen a bit of a revival in this type of pocket camera.

The best compact cameras give you the advantage of either a bigger sensor tot give a noticeable jump in image quality over your cellphone. Or they offer a bigger zoom lens - making it possible to shoot birds in your backyard, or the close-ups of sporting events (which just isn't possible with a phone).

Sony ZV-1F | was £549 | now £449 Save £100 at Amazon

Sony ZV-1F | was £549 | now £449
Save £100 at Amazon Sony's latest compact camera is designed with vloggers in mind, and has a fixed super-wide 20mm lens to help get you in the picture. It shoots 4K and has a 20MP 1-inch sensor.

View Deal
VTech Kidizoom Duo FX | was £59.99 | now £31.99 Save £28 at Amazon

VTech Kidizoom Duo FX | was £59.99 | now £31.99
Save £28 at Amazon This is one of the best cameras for kids and is now available at one of the lowest ever prices we have seen this for. Suitable for ages 3-9, this could make a great gift for someone in the family. There are two color options: this version is blue and orange, but you can get it in pink for the same price.

View Deal
OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £365Save £135 at Amazon

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £365
Save £135 at Amazon The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather camera. Available in red or black at this price.

View Deal
Canon Zoemini S2 (Rose Gold) | was £159.99 now £99.49 Save £60 at Amazon

Canon Zoemini S2 (Rose Gold) | was £159.99 | now £99.49
Save £60 at Amazon A whopping saving on this compact instant camera. Perfect for taking selfies on the go, with a front-facing selfie mirror and ring light feature. This camera can shoot digital images - but also can provide hard copy instant prints.

View Deal
Pentax 17 | was £499 | now £449SAVE $50 + Two FREE rolls of film at Park Cameras.

Pentax 17 | was £499 | now £449
SAVE $50 + Two FREE rolls of film at Park Cameras.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too.This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles