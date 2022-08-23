Camera store opens… up a mountain!

Is this the most remote camera store in the world? Well, it's certainly the most remote camera store in the United Kingdom, located in the Welsh mountains in the Snowdonia region.

As part of World Photography Day (opens in new tab), British retailer Wex Photo Video opened its latest store on the summit of Moel Hebog. Sitting 2,569ft above sea level, in one of the UK's most picturesque landscapes, the store offered advice on how to capture the perfect photo, and offered a selection of cameras, tripods and lenses for sale.

The pop-up store was part of a collaboration with Sony, and as such had a pair of Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab) cameras set up to enable customers to take stunning shots of the scenery around what is, if nothing else, the camera store in the prettiest location in the world.

Wex also shared some interesting stats from a survey it commissioned, revealing Britons' expectations for great photography in great locations – and the lengths to which they will go to achieve it.

According to the survey, 41% of Brits are willing to "risk life and limb by clambering over safety barriers, 48% expect to get a good photograph when the location is beautiful, and 57% wish they could take better photos.

"Our research and website data shows that capturing better content is more of a focus than ever before," said Paul Wareham, marketing director at Wex.

"We wanted to match the epic efforts that are going towards capturing the perfect pictures, and with our most remote camera store on Moel Hebog, we were able to provide quality equipment and expertise to help customers capture the pictures they want."

The last time I went up a mountain I wished I'd brought a different lens with me, so I'd certainly be happy to discover a camera store upon climbing a mountain… though my credit card might not thank me!

