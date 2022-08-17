Audio-Technica launches AT2020USB-X USB-C microphone for creators

Audio-Technica wants creators to get creating without faffing about with dongles or adapters, launching the latest refresh to its popular AT2020 line, the AT2020USB-X, with USB-C plug-and-play support.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of creators like podcasters and streamers, the AT2020USB-X is a reimagining of the AT2020USB+, combining the popular cardioid condenser microphone with updated connections.

With its directional pickup, the AT2020USB-X is ideal for spoken word, and the high-resolution sampling rate of up to 24-bit/96kHz gives the mic the best chance to hit that high-fidelity recording creators are looking for.

The USB-C mic (opens in new tab) will work with computers running Windows or macOS without the need for clunky driver downloads. It's also USB-C powered, so won't use an extra wall socket, and features a standard 3.5mm headphone jack too.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The mic itself packs a familiar styling with some considered elements like a soft-touch capacitive mute button on the microphone's body so you can quickly, quietly mute audio, for example. It ships with a desk stand and the USB-C cable, though includes a USB-A option too for added convenience, and includes on-body mix controls too, so users can blend audio from the mic and computer easily.

Costing £129 (roughly $155), the AT2020USB-X undercuts the popular Rode NT-USB, while costing a touch more than the excellent Blu Yeti USB mic (opens in new tab). Available from the 17th August, you can pick one up from Audio-Technica's online store.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

