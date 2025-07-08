I test drones for a living – if you don't own a drone already, this hot DJI deal is the one I'd go for

The price of a DJI Mini 4K is so low this Prime Day that I genuinely can't understand why any photographer still without a drone wouldn't just pick one up to see what all the fuss was about. This drone is such a perfect balance of quality, features, and price – even before the discount – that it's ideal, as I'll explain below.

Save 16% DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £225 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K has, as the name suggests, a 4K camera but, crucially, it supports it on a gimbal which helps keep it level even as the drone combats the wind. It also has GPS, so the drone can hover in one place, even if you let go of the controls, as well as automatic landing and other simplified features like Panorama.

Save 21% DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was £329 now £259 at Amazon This is arguably an even better deal, as this kit gives you the DJI Mini 4K with two spare batteries, allowing you triple your flying time when out on location - and comes with a bag to keep your drone and accessories safe and in one place.

The DJI Mini 4K is a great first drone, but it also has sufficient quality that, for many photographers and video makers, the quality is enough that it is the only drone they ever need. It is, nevertheless, not much more expensive than a large memory card at the current Prime Day offer.

It can be comfortably be bought with one battery, and any phone (iPhone or Android) can be used as a remote monitor and touchscreen controller attached to the remote control. The battery is sufficent for an impressive 20 minutes of actual use in my experience, and 31 theoretical (you tend to need to allow some time to return to the take-off point, and for safety, so the theory is never actually all available). If you feel you need longer, there is also a 'Fly More Combo' on offer with three batteries and a handy bag – this is what I'd recommend, but then I love flying!

Anyway, back to my point – I don't understand why anyone into photography or video creation wouldn't snap up a drone like this if they don't already have one during Prime.

DJI is the market leader, with the best drones and the best cameras, as evidenced by my best camera drones and best cheap drones guides.

