The best Uber dash cams record the road ahead (like other dash cams (opens in new tab)), but also look elsewhere. Some give you a front and rear dash cam (opens in new tab). Some include an interior camera to keep an eye on your passengers. And some include all three.

So if you're a rideshare driver, a dash cam like this is an absolute no-brainer. Whether you earn your living via Uber, Lyft or Waave, it will help you settle disputes, avoid lawsuits and give your insurance provider the evidence it needs to pay out compensation after an incident. In case you’re worried, Uber have no policy against using dash cams, though posting video or audio of customers on social media is unacceptable. We’d also recommend placing a sticker indicating the use of a recording device, especially if you’re driving in a state with a “two-party recording law.”

In this article, we round up the best Uber dash cams on sale today, explain what each has to offer, and give you the details you need to choose between them.

The best Uber dash cams in 2022

1. Zenfox T3 3CH The Uber dash cam overall Specifications Cameras: Front, inside and rear Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 4.8 inches Screen size: 2 inches Resolution: 1440p (front); 1080p (inside & rear) Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three-camera coverage + High resolution video + Premium features Reasons to avoid - May be overkill for some

The Zenfox T3 3CH has it all, making it the best Uber dash cam available today. Because not only does it allow you to capture footage of both the front and rear of your vehicle, but also the interior cabin. So you really do have all bases covered.

You get a front camera, which records at super-high resolution 1440p through its 160° lens, as well as an interior and rear camera, which both capture 140° of footage at 1080p. Each of these cameras offers great night image quality, even in low light, and you can get usable images in complete darkness.

Built-in GPS records your driving route, location, speed and time. There’s a smartphone app to manage your settings, view live video, check your route and download recordings via 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

The dash cam will automatically switch to parking mode after the engine is off. And you also get loop recordings, locked footage on collision or shake, and support for up to a 256GB microSD card (not included). In short, this is the Rolls Royce of Uber dash cams.

2. Vantrue N4 The best Uber dash cam with 4K Specifications Cameras: Front, inside and rear Dimensions: 109 x 47 x 46mm- Screen size: 2.45 inches Resolution: 4K (front); 1080p (inside & rear) Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three-camera coverage + 4K front video option Reasons to avoid - No GPS - No smartphone app

Want 4K? Then you want the Vantrue N4. When you have no passengers in your cabin, you can choose to shoot 4K high-resolution video from the front camera. However, if you choose to record from all front, rear and cabin, the maximum resolution is 1440P, 1080P, and 1080P respectively (all at 30fps).

The image quality from all the cameras is impressive, but otherwise this is a relatively basic dash cam. There is no Wi-Fi link for hooking up to your phone, so you have to back-up recordings via the microSD card. Also there's no GPS (without an optional module), so your location is not recorded alongside your footage. On the plus side, setting it up is nice and straightforward, and features auto start and collision/shake footage locking. It can also be left on 24 hours a day in low bit-rate “parking mode” and should endure temperatures of up 148˚F (64˚C)..

3. Toguard CE41 The best Uber dash cam for value Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.48 x 1.56 inches Screen size: 1.5 inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: Yes Mount type: Suction Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lots of features + Potential 256GB storage + Low price Reasons to avoid - Screen only 1.5 inches

Not bothered about a cabin view? Then the Toguard CE41 dash cam provides views of both the road in front and inside of the car, at a very reasonable price. It's also nicely unobstrusive, slim and compact.

The interior facing camera, with its 140° lens, four infrared LED lights and an F/1.8 aperture, can still provide valuable footage when your passengers are in darkness. The front camera, meanwhile, offers a 170° wide angle view.

A loop recording feature means you can set your cam to overwrite recordings, which means you won’t have to worry about running out of memory card. Recordings are locked and stored automatically on sudden impact. And in parking mode the camera switches on automatically when it detects movement.

Recordings are in crisp 1080p HD quality. Storage is impressive too, accepting up to a 256GB SD card (not included). The only negatives are the lack of mobile app, and that there’s no camera for the rear. As long as those things don't bother you, this dash cam offers excellent value.

4. Garmin Dash Cam Tandem The best Uber dash cam for 360-degree coverage Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 8.4 x 3.6 x 5.2 cm Screen size: No screen (playback on smartphone) Resolution: 1440p forward + 720p interior Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive Today's Best Deals View at Halfords (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360 degree coverage + Great night vision + MicroSD included Reasons to avoid - No screen

The Garmin Dash Cam Tandem doesn't come cheap, but it provides a lot of value. This pocket-size dash camera features two 180-degree field of view lenses that record in tandem, providing complete video coverage around the driver.

The front camera records at a crystal-clear 1440p, while the 720p interior-facing lens harnesses Garmin's proprietary NightGlo technology for clear video of passengers at night. You also get voice control, built-in GPS, and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to share video on your phone using the free app.

Another nice touch is that the charger has an extra USB port, so you can power your phone or another device while you're driving. And the icing on the cake: it comes with a pre-installed microSD card, so you can use it right out of the box.

5. Nexar Pro GPS The best Uber dash cam for easy setup Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 4.3 x 1.8 x 1.9 inches Screen size: No screen Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: No Mount type: Suction cup Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact and unobtrusive + Easy to setup + Simple to operate Reasons to avoid - No screen

The Nexus Pro GPS dash cam is very simple to set up: it shouldn't take more than five minutes to do so. As well as a front-facing camera, there's a cabin camera, which is optional. If you want to, plug it into the side, and use the included windscreen mount to position it in the direction you want. Or if you'd rather leave it in the box for another day, that's fine too.

It's also beautifully compact and easily concealable behind the rearview mirror. The flipside is that there's no internal screen, so there's a compromise to be made there.

The camera records crisp 135° wide video in 1080p Full HD quality, and pairs with the accompanying mobile app to allow you to review footage on your phone (check yours is compatible first, though). Collision detection and parking mode are also included. For more details see our full Nexus Pro GPS dash cam review.

6. Viofo A129 Duo The best Uber dash cam for parking options Specifications Cameras: Front and rear Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.3 x 4.1cm Screen size: 2 inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: Yes Mount type: Adhesive Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great parking options + Temperature-resistant + Dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid - No cabin cam

It's not only when you're driving that you need to worry about your car. That's why Viofo A129 Duo comes with three parking mode solutions. Auto Event Detection will automatically start recording once any event is detected. Time Lapse continuously records a video at low frames. Finally, Low Bitrate keeps recording continuously in mini file size.

While you're driving, twin cameras capture activity in the front and rear of your car, with the broad view provided by a 140° wide angle, F/1.6 lens. Video is recorded in 1080p and dual band Wi-Fi provides a stable connection between the device and your smartphone. There's GPS tracking too. And most notably, the dashcam shell uses upgraded high-temperature resistant material to stay working efficiently, anywhere between a freezing 5F or a sweltering 149F.

7. Blueskysea B2W Dual Lens Dash Cam The best Uber dash cam for driver window interactions Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 17.5 x 10.49 x 12.5cm Screen size: 2 inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive or suction cup Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rotate cameras through 110° + Supports 400GB memory card + Gives voice announcements Reasons to avoid - Not a triple-lens dash cam

The Blueskysea B2W Dual Lens Dash Cam features two 1080P HD cameras and a 2-inch LCD screen for setting it up and monitoring footage. So far, so unexpected. However, what's different here is that you can rotate both cameras horizontally by up to 110°, allowing you fine control over where the lens is pointing, both in and out of the car. So for example, if you were talking to someone through your driver window, you'd be able to get a perfect picture where other models would struggle.

This dash cam is a bit pricier than some rivals. But on the plus side, you do get a 32GB microSD memory card included in the package, as well as a USB car charger, a windscreen mount with 3M adhesive, a suction cup mount, and four cable clips.

In terms of features, the internal lens has IR sensors that will record even in very dark conditions; you can use memory cards up to 400GB, and voice announcements make it easy to monitor things without being distracted from the road. Note, however, that you'll need to pay extra for the GPS module (for recording time, speed and location) and/or the hardwire kit if you want to use the parking mode.

8. Redtiger Dash Cam 4K at the front, Full HD at the rear Specifications Cameras: Front and rear Dimensions: 97 x 32 x 20mm Screen size: 3.16 inches Resolution: 4K on front, 1080p on rear Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive or suction cup Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K recording at front + Good night-time images + Lots of features Reasons to avoid - No inside camera

Here's another very capable dashcam for Uber drivers. The Redtiger Dash Cam offers a top-quality 4K picture (3840 x 2160P) on the front camera, and Full HD (1920 x 1080P) on the rear. You also get a wide angle view (170° front and 140° rear) to capture as much of the action as possible.

The combination of a f/1.5, six-glass lens, wide dynamic range and HDR technology means night-time recording is surprisingly clear. There's also shock detection, loop recording, 24-hour parking monitor, WiFi for easy connection to your smartphone app, and built-in GPS for recording your driving route, speed and other information.

9. Thinkware F790 Create a five camera Ubercam Specifications Cameras: Front + cameras you choose Dimensions: 3.6 x 2.1 x 1.2 inches Screen size: 2.7inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive power connection Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good night-time images + Compatible with side cameras + Mount design relatively tidy Reasons to avoid - Price of extra cameras mounts up - Pro fitting recommended

If you use an unusual kind of vehicle, or want to ensure maximum camera cover, Thinkware have you covered. The F790 is one a few dashcams which can connect to the firm’s multiplexer which, in turn, can connect to a variety of other cameras. On its own, the F790 is a wi-fi GPS dashcam which shares its recordings via a free app. Thinkware’s ‘Super Night Vision’ affords good quality night vision while images are successfully dewarped.

The party piece, though, is the Thinkware multiplexer box, which allows the connection of up to 5 1080P cameras including the F790’s. For rideshare drivers that likely means an interior IR camera and a rear-view camera, but also available are 1080P side view cameras which cover the awkward area missed by front and rear views (where passengers board and T-Bones hit).

10. BlackVue DR750X Best Uber dash cam with cloud support Specifications Cameras: Front + rear interior Dimensions: 4.7 x 1.4 x 1.4 inches Screen size: 2.7inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive power connection Reasons to buy + Smooth 60fps video + Optional cellular connection + Free app Reasons to avoid - Not a cheap choice - No screen

This three-camera system, which can support a MicroSD card (opens in new tab) up to 256GB, takes the – often correct – view that frame-rate matters. As such the front camera is a seemingly average 1080P until you discover it captures double the frame rate of most competitors, which means even high-speed incidents will be captured. The rear camera, however, is a more typical 1080P/30fps while the interior is only 720P.

The free app makes retrieving video straightforward, but users can also opt for a cellular accessory (the BlackVue CM100LTE, at an additional $200 / £170), so data is immediately committed to the cloud. On-board storage can hold from 1h40 to 3h23 on a 32GB card depending on quality chosen.

How we test dash cams

There are a huge number of dash cams on the market today, and some of them are very cheap indeed. But the best dash cams go further, with better quality, better connectivity, more driver aids or more safety features.

We have reviewed (opens in new tab) many of the dash cam in our list. That means we have installed them and tested them for real-world driving. You'll see our verdicts in the entries above, but here's a run-down of what to look for:

• Angle of view: Dash cams typically have wide-angle lenses. The wider the angle of view, the more likely it is to take in what’s happening in junctions and side roads, but objects up ahead will be smaller.

• Resolution: 4K capture is great, and high resolution means clearer, sharper images with more detail, but it also means the files are bigger and you need more storage.

• Battery powered dash cams: Some dash cams have batteries and can easily be installed without wires, but the batteries won’t last long – typically around 30 minutes. Some dash cams can plug into a USB socket or 12V supply and keep running indefinitely, though the cables may look messy.

• Professional installation: The other alternative is to get your dash cam installed professionally with hidden wiring. It will cost more, and you can’t move the camera from one vehicle to another, but it looks better.

• Protection while parked: The advantage of a wired in dash cam is that it can keep running while your car is parked, and record suspicious activity, attempted theft or parking bumps.

• Front, rear and interior cameras: Sometimes, the hazard is from behind, so a rear-facing dash cam can be very useful. We have a separate buying guide to the best front and rear dash cams (opens in new tab). Some front facing dash cams come with an optional rear camera upgrade. Some drivers, and particularly those who make a living carrying passengers, will want a dashcam that also records the vehicle's interior (as featured in the Uber dash cam guide, above)

• High dynamic range: It sounds like a feature for a high-end digital camera, but HDR capture can be an advantage in very bright, high-contrast lighting.

• Night vision: We don’t just drive in the daytime. A dash cam with night vision can offer protection and security at night, too.

• Wi-Fi: Dash cams with Wi-Fi can communicate with a smartphone app for controlling settings or checking video.

• Cloud subscription: An optional extra with some dash cams which could be useful for fleet owners keeping track of a number of vehicles or for people who want to see what's happening (or what happened) remotely.

• Driver assist safety aids: Some dash cams can sound alerts if you cross lane markings or warn you that a vehicle ahead has stopped in traffic.

• Voice control: You need to keep your hands on the wheel while you’re driving, so voice control is a safety feature, not just a convenience.

• GPS and emergency services: It’s the last item on our list but perhaps the most important. If you are involved in an accident, you may not be able to ask for help, and some of the best dash cams can detect a collision and automatically notify the emergency services. And if they have GPS, they can send your exact location to the emergency services too.

