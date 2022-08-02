The best selfie sticks for your smartphone, GoPro or camera in 2022

Planning to go abroad soon? Invest in one of the best selfie sticks before you go and not only will it enable you to take excellent pictures but you won't be tempted to buy a cheap, poor quality one while you're away. The best selfie sticks will come with Bluetooth control, extend to a decent length and pack away small enough to fit in a rucksack. If you're willing to spend a bit more you could even get one with built-in charging which is great for when you're on the move all day.

A good selfie stick will not only hold your phone but will also control the shutter, usually using Bluetooth. This means you don't have to worry about putting it on self-timer, you can just set it up and go. Some selfie sticks also come with tripod feet so you can use them exactly like a tripod. This is especially handy if you want to have a go at long exposure photography using one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab). You won't find these handy features on a selfie stick you bought at a tourist trap and chances are, you'd end up paying the same.

You may want to use one of the best selfie cameras with your selfie stick so make sure it supports it first – all good ones should. However, some are designed purely to fit phones while others also fit the best action cameras (opens in new tab) or the best 360 cameras (opens in new tab). To make this guide easy to digest, we've divided it into sections: selfie sticks phones and cameras, phones only, GoPros and 360 cameras.

If you're looking for something that will also help stabilize videos, check out our guide on the best gimbals. These will work with a range of mirrorless and DSLR cameras and will enable you to shoot professional-looking, smooth footage.

Here are the best selfie sticks you can buy right now...

The best selfie sticks in 2022

Selfie sticks suitable for phones & cameras

1. Smatree Smapole Q3 Whether you shoot with your phone, a GoPro or a camera, this selfie stick is compatible with them all Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Extended length: 93cm Retracted length: 30cm Bluetooth: You can buy a remote separately Weight: 184g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Converts to tripod + Rechargeable battery Reasons to avoid - Doesn't include a Bluetooth remote

The Smartree SmaPole Q3 is perfect for anyone who wants to switch between shooting on their phone, action camera, compact camera or even a small mirrorless/DSLR. A 360-degree ball head is included so you can angle your camera to get the best shooting position. It's suitable for use with the GoPro Hero 10 (opens in new tab), GoPro Max (opens in new tab) or even the Ricoh Theta X (opens in new tab). It's made from high-quality aluminum tubing which is highly durable and has a non-slip rubber grip and wrist strap to ensure it's comfortable to hold. It extends to a massive 93cm but will pack down to just 30cm so it's perfect for traveling, day trips or even festivals.

2. Andoer 54-inch selfie stick With a huge extension, it's perfect for big group shots - the only downside is it's not the lightest Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones, action cameras, small cameras Extended length: 137.1cm Retracted length: 18.5cm Bluetooth: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Huge extended length + Very broad compatibility Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others - Quite heavy

Most selfie sticks will extend to about a meter but the Andoer selfie sticks reach a massive 54-inches. The longer reach means it is slightly heavier and chunkier than others when compact but it's perfect for taking big group photos on holiday, at weddings or even at festivals. Weighing just over half a kilo and folding down to 18.5cm, so long as you have a decent rucksack to keep it in you probably won't notice it too much but it's not ideal if you only plan on carrying around a tote bag. It gets the tick from us as it's compatible with phones, actions cameras and smaller DSLRs, mirrorless systems and compact cameras. It converts into a tripod for when you need to use it completely hands-free, otherwise, it can be controlled via Bluetooth.

Best selfie sticks for phones

3. DJI OM 5 This stabilizer is smaller, and has more tricks Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Extended length: 93cm Retracted length: 30cm Bluetooth: You can buy a remote separately Weight: 184g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Magnetic clip on/off + Extension-pole gives extra perspective + Pouch and mini-tripod included + USB-C charging port Reasons to avoid - Joystick and W/T are not analog - Hinge at top of selfie stick can be moved by accident.

The DJI OM 5 is a smartphone stabilizer – like the OM 4, and a selfie stick, all in one. That seems like a lot of weight to be resting on a few small points of pressure in terms of engineering, yet somehow it does it, and does so in a way which feels convincing. While not taking up that much more space in a bag than a selfie stick (it’s positively svelte compared to earlier OSMOs) the real success is how the OM 5’s hits the balance between quality and convenience; there are fun effects and great shots and you’d be happy to take it travelling.

4. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick The cheapest selfie stick on the list doubles up as a handy tripod Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Extended length: 80.cm Retracted length: 20cm Bluetooth: Yes Weight: 170g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Converts to tripod + Rechargeable battery + Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - Doesn't take DSLRs or GoPros

As you expect from the name, the Atumtek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick is a lot more than just a selfie stick. It can also be used as a stand-alone tripod which is perfect for big group shots and it even comes with a Bluetooth remote so you trigger the shutter from afar. It packs up really small and only weighs 172g and yet it's made from quality aluminum and feel really sturdy. It can capture up to 15,000 images on one charge which is more than enough for an entire trip but if it does run out you can quickly recharge it with one of the best power banks (opens in new tab). The one downside to this selfie stick is it's only compatible with phones but if that's all you're ever going to want to use with it, there are virtually no downsides.

5. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick If you're after a selfie stick with really long reach the Yoto extends to a whopping 176cm Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones, camera, GoPro Extended length: 176.5cm Retracted length: 47cm Bluetooth: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes Bluetooth remote + Extremely versatile Reasons to avoid - Quite big when packed down

If you're after a selfie stick that doubles up as a tripod, includes a remote and has an enormous reach, the Yoto Phone Stand and Selfie Stick has it all. Admittedly it doesn't pack up quite as small as other options on the list but the fact it extends to 176cm kind of makes up for it. The wireless remote control means you can effortlessly trigger the shutter to record videos, take a selfie or start a live stream. It also comes with a 360-degree ball head for easy shooting and a range of mounts depending on whether you want to shoot with a phone, a GoPro or a camera.

Best selfie sticks for GoPros

6. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm Designed specifically for GoPros, the 3-Way Arm enables you to take pictures from awkward angles Specifications Compatibility: GoPro Extended length: 50.8cm Retracted length: 19cm Bluetooth: No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Snow and Rock (opens in new tab) View at Cotswold Outdoor UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fully waterproof + Foldable arm Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - GoPro only

While you may not have been expecting GoPro themselves to get into the selfie stick game, in truth the 3-Way Arm is more than that. It also functions as a simple handheld grip and as a static tripod, and when it’s in selfie stick mode, the fact that its arm folds rather than collapses straight down means that it’s possible to arrange the stick at such an angle where you can capture your selfie without getting any of the shaft in the shot, even with the wide-angle lens characteristic to GoPro Hero cameras. If you don’t mind spending a little more, this waterproof arm is one of the best GoPro (opens in new tab) tools to augment your GoPro shooting. There is now the GoPro 3-Way 2.0 which includes a ball joint so you can swivel your camera through 360° but as the original currently has 50% off on Amazon which is certainly appealing.

Best selfie sticks for 360 cameras

7. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick Not technically invisible but it is automatically hidden by an Insta360 camera Specifications Compatibility: Insta360 ONE X / ONE / EVO 360 Extended length: 120cm Retracted length: 28cm Bluetooth: No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Tweeks Cycles (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Automatically hidden by camera + Long extended length Reasons to avoid - Only works with Insta360 - No Bluetooth

Using a selfie stick might seem like a good idea in theory for shooting with a 360-degree camera but in practice, you can risk getting it in shot. For this reason, the Insta360 'invisible' selfies stick is a great choice if you plan on primarily using a selfie stick with a 360-degree camera rather than a phone. The algorithms on compatible cameras are set to automatically detect it and remove it from shot which means it won't interfere with your panoramic photos or videos. If you're using it with one of the Insta360 cameras which are some of the best 360 cameras (opens in new tab) available, buying this to go with it makes perfect sense.

8. Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick Manfrotto gets in on the action Specifications Compatibility: Cameras up to 1kg Extended length: 135cm Retracted length: 44.5cm Bluetooth: No Today's Best Deals View at Manfrotto UK (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4 aluminum sections + Detachable ball head + Compatible with accessories Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Manfrotto is known for making bags and tripods but now they make selfie sticks too. This VR selfie stick is compatible with most 360-degree cameras weighing up to 1kg. It's extremely lightweight yet well built, it features a tripod mount, four aluminum sections and an optional ballhead. It's slightly more price than some of the other options but you are paying for quality and if you use a 360 camera a lot, you'll reap the benefits.

