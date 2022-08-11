Best all-in-one printer for home office and remote working in 2022

The best all-in-one printer makes working from home so much more relaxed and productive. Not only will you be able to print documents, photos, labels and other things with ease, an all-in-one device lets you scan and copy stuff too. That's a much better use of space that having a separate scanner and printer, and much cheaper.

To help you find the right one, we've selected the best all-in-one printers (aka MFD printers or multifunction device printers) on the market today. (If you only want to scan, though, see our guide the best scanners (opens in new tab) instead).

When it comes to all-in-one printers, the initial price is not the only cost consideration you need to think about. Most inkjet printers are sold with standard-capacity or 'installation' cartridges, which can run dry surprisingly quickly, and leave you on the hook for buying more.

That's why we've also included some of Epson's 'EcoTank' printers, which are quite expensive initially, but use a more efficient bottle-based ink system that's cheaper in the long run. We've also added some color laser models as an additional option; these tend to be expensive, but will churn out documents much more quickly.

Now read on to discover the best all-in-one printers on the market today.

Best all-in-one printers in 2022

1. Canon PIXMA TS6320/TS6350 The best all-in-one printer overall Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/2400dpi Cartridges: 5 Mono/color print speed: 15/10ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions (WxL): 376x359x141mm Weight: 6.3kg Today's Best Deals View at Box (opens in new tab) View at Ryman (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast, high-quality output + Smart paper handling Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen

Canon’s five-ink printers typically give you the best of both worlds. The combination of a pigment black ink plus dye-based cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks deliver immaculate quality for crisp mono and color documents, as well as superb photo output.

Known as the Canon PIXMA TS6320 in America, and the PIXMA TS6350 in Europe, this latest model in the line-up has smart paper handling options, including a space-saving motorized output tray that extends from the front, an internal paper input cassette, plus a rear-loading feeder that’s ideal for photo paper and alternative media sizes. Automatic duplex printing is also available, with the potential of saving paper and postage costs.

When we reviewed the Canon PIXMA TS6320, we found that it excelled at pretty much everything, from the humdrum printing of home working to producing beautiful photographs. While it does lack a touchscreen, it boasts an intuitive onboard control system is based around a high-quality OLED display.

2. Epson EcoTank ET-3850 The best all-in-one printer for cheap running costs Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/color print speed: 33ppm/20ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 375 x 347 x 231mm Weight: 6.7kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3 years of ink for free + Ink is generally cheap Reasons to avoid - Expensive initial purchase price - No touchscreen

With inflation running rampant right now, keeping running costs low may be your top priority. In which case, you'll be pleased to know this printer comes with three years' supply of ink.

The Epson EcoTank ET-3850 has four ink tanks and comes with bottles of cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks, with sufficient capacity for printing up to 14,000 black and white pages, or 5,200 color. And replacement high-capacity ink bottles (if and when you need them) are much cheaper than most regular cartridges: Epson claims up to 90 per cent cheaper.

Other home office-friendly features include a 6.1cm colour LCD screen, automatic double-sided printing and 30-page document feeder.

3. Canon PIXMA TR7020 / TS7450 A home-working powerhouse Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 5800/2400dpi Cartridges: 2 Mono/color print speed: 13/6.8ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dimensions (WxL): 403x364x206mm Weight: 8.2kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast printing and scanning + Auto duplex printing Reasons to avoid - Mediocre photo quality - Only four inks

The Canon PIXMA TR7020 / TS7450 (depending on whether you're in the UK or US) only has four colours in its two cartridges, and the quality of photos it prints is pretty mediocre. So why are we recommending it? Because it's a perfect for home working, able to print double-sided and spit out plenty of pages per minute.

With USB, Wi-FI and Bluetooth, you've got plenty of connectivity options for sending documents to print, and it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant if you prefer to issue voice commands. In our review, we were impressed by the printer's mono document printing, which is fast, crisp and detailed. And while the fairly minimal cartridge setup means photo printing is lacklustre, it does keep the running costs low, making this a great choice of home working printer for schoolchildren, students and adults.

4. Canon PIXMA TS8320/ TS8350 The best all-in-one printer for photos Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/4800dpi Cartridges: 6 Mono/color print speed: 15/10ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions (WxL): 373x319x141mm Weight: 6.6kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 6-ink system for enhanced photo quality + Intuitive touchscreen control Reasons to avoid - Sixth ink is only useful for photos

Building on Canon’s rich heritage of five-ink printers, this model goes one better with its six-ink system. You get the usual mix of pigment-based black and dye-based CMYK, plus a ‘photo blue’ ink for more vivid photo output with even smoother graduations. It’s simply the best A4/Letter sized photo printer on the market, but it’s equally adept at office duties. When we reviewed the PIXMA TS8320, we found that mono and color print speeds were fast, as was the quality.

Further automation extends to a motorized tilting front panel and extending output tray, along with auto paper width detection, which can save setup time when using different sizes of media. Speaking of which, there are dual input paths including an internal cassette and rear feeder. This printer is called the Canon PIXMA TS8320 in North America, and the TS8350 in most other places around the world.

5. Brother MFC-L3770CDW The best all-in-one printer for laser-like quality Specifications Type: Laser Max print/scan resolution: 2400/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/color print speed: 25/25ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, NFC Dimensions (WxL): 409x508x414mm Weight: 24.4kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) View at CCL Computers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 50-sheet ADF and fax capability + Good connections, including NFC Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey to run - Not great for photo output

Typical of relatively low-cost ‘laser’ printers, this one is based on an LED array rather than actual laser technology. It’s certainly fast and highly effective, however, churning out mono or color prints at up to 25 pages per minute. You can photocopy or scan to your computer, as well as sending direct faxes, all of which take advantage of a built-in auto document feeder. A 3.7-inch touchscreen makes for easy menu navigation and the printer is well-connected, adding NFC to the usual range of USB, Wi-Fi and Ethernet options. Running costs are fairly competitive for mono printing but a bit pricey for color.

6. HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP479fdw The best all-in-one laser printer for small offices Specifications Type: Laser Max print/scan resolution: 600/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/color print speed: 27/27ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 416x472x400mm Weight: 23.4kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Auto duplex scanning and printing, with ADF + Excellent value in the UK Reasons to avoid - Relatively pricey in the USA - Typically mediocre photo print quality for a laser

Billed as ideal for three to ten users printing up to 4,000 pages per month in total, this LED-based Color LaserJet Pro comes complete with a 50-sheet auto document feeder, plus auto duplex for copying, scanning and fax, as well as for scanning direct to email and PDF. The ‘fdw’ version is Wi-Fi enabled.

Print speeds are quick, at 27 pages per minute for both mono and color output, and the supplied cartridges are good for 2,400 mono pages and 1,200 color pages. The main paper input tray takes 300 sheets, which you can boost to 850 sheets by fitting an optional 550-sheet tray. The printer is quick and easy to set up, and it’s easy to live with too, thanks to an intuitive 4.3-inch color touchscreen. All in all, this HP is a great color laser for the home office.

7. Epson EcoTank ET-7750 The best large format all-in-one printer – double up on page size Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/4800dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/colour print speed: 28/28ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 526x415x168mm Weight: 10.5kg Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large format A3+ printing + High-capacity ink tanks Reasons to avoid - Scanner is only A4/letter size - Expensive initial purchase price

For most home-office needs, an A4/letter sized printer will suffice. However, if you need to create larger output, or maybe fold a larger sheet of paper in half to effectively make a four-page A4/letter sized pamphlet, this 13-inch Epson printer is the ideal solution. It’s also a dab hand at creating A3/11x17-inch photo prints. A major frustration of most large-format printers is that you can find yourself perpetually running on empty, for at least one or more of the ink cartridges.

Typical of Epson’s EcoTank range of printers, this one has high-volume ink tanks instead of cartridges, and is supplied with sufficient ink to create thousands of mono and color documents, or up to 3,400 6x4-inch photos, with correspondingly smaller amounts of larger sizes.

8. Brother MFC-J5330DW The best all-in-one printer for A3 on a budget Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/2400dpi Cartridges: 5 Mono/colour print speed: 35/20ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions: 398 x 530 x 304mm Weight: 16.9kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Prints A3 + Fast print speeds + Great value Reasons to avoid - Only A4 scanning

Need an all-in-one that can print A3, as well as copying, faxing and scanning at A4, but can't afford the Epson EcoTank ET-7750 (number 9 on our list)? Then here's a very capable budget alternative. Despite the relatively low cost, you're getting decent print speeds of up to 35 pages per minute, auto two-side printing, and a lovely 6.8cm colour LCD touchscreen that's responsive and easy to use.

The Brother MFC-J5330DW also boasts a 250-sheet tray and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. And while it can print A3, it still keeps everything compact with an A4 footprint overall.

9. Brother MFC-J5945DW High-end inkjet that's close to laser quality Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 6000/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/colour print speed: 22/20ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions: 435 x 341 x 195mm Weight: 7.96kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High quality inkjet printing + 500 sheet capacity + Prints up to A3 Reasons to avoid - Not a laser

In general, we think of laser printers as vastly superior to inkjet ones. But this business-focused inkjet 4-in-1 printer provides high-quality prints that are surprisingly close to laser quality.

This is a great choice for a busy office, featuring automatic two-sided printing, copying and scanning, a 500-sheet paper capacity, the ability to print at up to A3, and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. The 9.3-inch touchscreen is a joy, and print speeds of up to 22ppm are impressive too.

10. Xerox B215 The best all-in-one printer for copying documents Specifications Type: Laser Max print/scan resolution: 1200dpi Cartridges: Standard toner cartridge Mono print speed: 31ppm Connectivity: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Dimensions: 365 x 401 x 397mm Weight: 11.5kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High-quality results + Fast copying speeds + Fast print speeds Reasons to avoid - No colour printing

Need to copy a lot of documents on a regular basis? Then we recommend the Xerox B215, which is quiet, efficient and a super-fast worker. You'll get your first copy out in as little as 14 seconds, and about every two seconds (ie 30 pages per minute) from thereon. Note, however, that this is a mono printer only, so if you need colour copying you'll need to head elsewhere.

When it comes to printing, it's no slouch either, with wireless printing, automatic two-sided printing, print from mobile, and a wide assortment of media types all supported. Time to first print is a speedy 8.5 seconds, with 31ppm after that, and a 250-sheet paper tray helps with big jobs. There's a nice 3.5-inch capacitive color touchscreen to operate it, and this powerful printer is nonetheless compact and light enough to stow on a bookshelf.



How we test printers

We test as many an all-in-one printers as we can get our hands on, and we look at the speed and quality at which they can print documents and photos. We test using a range of printing jobs, from monochrome A4 documents to full-colour photographs and assess the level of detail and colour rendition the printer achieves.

We also look at the running cost of the printer – how quickly it burns through ink, and how much its cartridges cost to replace – to get an idea of how it will perform in the long term. Plus we assess how easy the printer is to use – how easy its menus are to navigate, and the options it provides for connectivity (USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc).

