I used Photoshop to turn my shadow into a spooky specter for Halloween – here's how I did it…

A little Photoshop trickery turned this simple image into a spooky Halloween image to fool my friends and family

Shadowy specter and man sat on stairs with inset BTS images showing an LED light, an Adobe CC screenshot of the specter and an arrow linking the images together
You can create a terrifying shadow specter at home by following the tips and tricks in this article (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

If you're visiting Digital Camera World on a dark autumn night and you come across this terrifying tutorial, you might just feel a creeping sense of foreboding. After all, it's the spookiest time of the year. But perhaps what you're mistaking for unease is a burning desire to do some Halloween-themed photography. This seasonal project is sure to get those creative pumpkin juices flowing. All you need is the best standard zoom lens or the best 50mm lens, a volunteer and layer-based image-editing software like Adobe Photoshop CC or Affinity Photo 2.

The shoot itself is frightfully simple. Frame your image on a tripod, direct a light source onto your subject to create a shadow and fire the shutter. Then capture an identically framed and lit image, without the subject. Post-production is where the magic happens. You create a spooky shadow, which you then project onto the wall, using Photoshop to contort it into a believable position. A few layer masks, a bit of blur and an opacity change later and you've got a horrifying specter shadow troubling your hapless subject.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

