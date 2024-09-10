I don't shoot anything in color, and it's the best photography decision I've ever made

By
published

For the last two years, I've only shot in black-and-white

Go with the flow by Sebastian Oakley
(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

It's been over a year since I last said anything about leaving color for black and white - now two years on I'm still shooting in black and white, color is completely gone from my workflow and it has been the best decision I've ever made with my photography.

Originally, I used to shoot black and white when film was the "in thing" but years later and digital color took over my work, as it did with everyone's workflow and I never gave it a second thought, until one day when I found myself changing career from Pro sports photography after near 20 years, and choosing a slower pace of life with street/documentary photographer trying to capture beauty in the mundane.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

