Entry-level camera? Camera phone? Use software adjustments to enhance your shots

By
published

Maximize the potential your images by applying some simple software adjustments, explains Gary Rogers

Maximise the potential of an image by applying some simple adjustments, says Gary Rogers
(Image credit: Gary Rogers)

Photography is my hobby – in particular, flower and plant macro photography. Everyone is capable of taking good photos of plants and flowers, even with a camera phone, but how do you capture a really great photo, or produce an eye-catching image? 

I have a good quality but entry-level camera, a macro lens and some accessories. I sometimes enter my images into competitions but I find it daunting and challenging to produce an image that is different, perhaps unique, and that captures the imagination of the viewer. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Digital Camera
Digital Camera

The sister print publication to this website, Digital Camera Magazine is Britain's best-selling photography publication – and it can also be purchased outside the United Kingdom as Digital Camera World. 

Digital Camera Magazine is packed with more expert advice and more inspirational images than any other title, with the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Every issue we also bring you a selection of great gifts which are designed to help you get more from your photography – everything from tips cards and cheat sheets to free software and bookazines. 

In addition to inspirational images, interviews, projects, mini tests and tutorials, each issue is packed with news, reviews and comparisons, as well as photographer vs photographer shootouts and head-to-head challenges using the best photo editing software.

The magazine is captained by Editor Niall Hampton.

Related articles