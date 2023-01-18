Ditch your tripod – try handheld HDR instead!

The concept of high dynamic range (HDR) is widely used in photography. This method involves taking a series of photos at different exposure levels and merging them in post-processing using photo editing software (opens in new tab). If this is done well, your image will benefit from the increased visibility of highlights and dark elements.

When capturing the same scene at different exposures, it may be necessary to use a tripod. Unfortunately, this is not always possible as there are many restrictions as to when you can use one. In large crowds or at historical sites or museums, it may not be practical to set up a tripod. Using a tripod also means you lose some flexibility and spontaneous shots become more difficult.

There are further reasons why a tripod may limit your workflow. Longer exposure times create problems when shooting moving elements, such as water, trees, or clouds, which can appear blurry. Of course, this may be intentional, but it’s not always the case.

To achieve HDR photography (opens in new tab), a tripod is no longer a must. Modern cameras are equipped with functions that allow you the freedom to ditch your tripod. With the combination of specific settings and automatic exposure bracketing in continuous shooting mode, handheld HDR photography and editing become possible.

Before and after

Before: Ghost elements Incorrect settings increased the risk of movement. The result is blurry and marked by inconsistencies (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Final: Ideal exposure Light and dark areas are shown in more detail and an atmospheric photo is created. Smooth merging of the images resulted in a much better shot (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Shooting steps

1. Aperture priority settings

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Set your camera to A mode (Aperture priority mode (opens in new tab)) to ensure that the depth of field is not affected by automatic changes in aperture values. Choose wider apertures to allow as much light as possible to reach the camera’s sensor.

2. Increase ISO values

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Make use of the higher ISO settings to enable fast shutter speeds. By doing so, you will minimize the risk of small movements between image sequences. Take some test shots and keep an eye out for any possible digital noise (opens in new tab).

3. Focus manually

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Adjust the focus manually to avoid unwanted automatic refocusing between shots. Also, activate the image stabilization (opens in new tab) of the lens or camera body to achieve sharper results even at a slightly slower shutter speed.

4. Auto exposure bracketing

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Find the auto exposure bracketing function or drive mode in your camera menu. The camera automatically takes variable exposures via shutter speed in continuous mode (opens in new tab). Set your preferred number of stops and shots.

5. Find your position

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Shoot by looking through the viewfinder to achieve a more stable position. Check if the location provides additional support for your stability. For example, leaning against a wall could help you to reduce camera shake (opens in new tab).

6. Analyse results

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Check the image and pay attention to the histogram (opens in new tab). This lets you determine whether the darkest and lightest elements of the image are providing sufficient information. Take some additional shots to increase the possibilities while editing.

