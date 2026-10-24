Two-thirds of image buyers believe human-made is better than AI-generated, but 87 percent surveyed still admit to using AI
In a set of surveys from the stock platform Storyblocks, around two-thirds of content buyers preferred human-made works
Around two-thirds of content buyers – people who license photos, videos, graphics, audio, and other content through stock platforms – believe that human-made works are better than AI-generated content, according to four surveys conducted by StoryBlocks.
While the set of surveys suggests that a large majority prefer human-made over computer-made, only 13 percent said that they have not used any AI-generated visual or audio content in the last year, which means 87 percent have.
The data comes from a survey conducted by StoryBlocks, a stock platform for photos, videos, and audio. The platform conducted four surveys this summer, totalling more than 1,400 people who regularly license content for their jobs.
But while a majority have used AI-generated content in the past year, half said that they’ve rejected a piece of stock content because it was AI-generated.
Across the four surveys, StoryBlocks said that labeling was a “near-universal” demand, with between 74 and 94 percent calling for AI-generated content to be labeled. Even respondents open to AI seemed to agree on the label, the company said.
About 63 percent of those surveyed said they work for organizations that now have policies on AI-generated content. When Storyblocks asked what qualities mattered most in a stock content platform, the availability of AI-generated content consistently ranked last. (Content made by computers, unlike content made by humans, can't be copyrighted in the US.)
Between 33 and 37 percent of those surveyed believe that AI content may be of better quality, but when restricted to respondents who already use a non-AI platform for photos, videos, and audio, that number dropped to between 5 and 8 percent.
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Around 83 percent said they felt confident that they could spot AI-generated content.
The survey comes as Storyblocks announces that it has reached a 10 million file milestone, a growth of 66 percent in just one year. Storyblocks does not accept AI-generated content, but the platform does offer generative AI tools to customize stock content or generate new content based on references.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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