20 famous photographers to follow on social media in 2025 (and where to find them)

If you're seeking inspiration for your practice, you could do worse than to follow the photography world's most revered names. But there's a bit of a problem there. The social media landscape has become so fragmented of late, you probably don't know where to look.

Are they on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram? Or have they decamped to Threads, Bluesky or LinkedIn? Maybe they've kept their accounts going on some platforms, but they haven't posted in a while. Or maybe they've just given up on social media altogether. It's all so confusing… but don't worry, I've done the work for you.

In the list below, you'll find the 20 most famous photographers who are still active today on social media. And I've included links to where you can find them. Importantly, I've only featured the accounts they've posted on recently, not the ones they abandoned months ago. There's only one exception: where it's a new social platform like BlueSky which they've only just joined, I've kept the link in, even if they haven't posted yet… chances are they will soon enough.

1. Annie Leibovitz

American photographer Annie Leibovitz has shaped the art of contemporary portraiture like no other, blending intimacy with grandeur and uncovering the essence of her subjects in ever-new and interesting ways. Known for her many iconic shots, including her portrait of John Lennon on the day he was murdered, and an image of a naked and pregnant Demi Moore, her work highlights how portraiture can transcend documentation to become high art.

Follow Annie Leibovitz on Instagram | Facebook

2. Steve McCurry

A long-time member of Magnum and a National Geographic contributor, Steve McCurry's career has included war reporting, coverage of natural disasters, travel photography and portraiture. Known for his vivid, storytelling imagery, and in particular his iconic 'Afghan Girl' shot, his talent for creating emotional connections through imagery has inspired generations of practioners.

Follow Steve McCurry on Threads | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

3. Alec Soth

A Magnum photographer whose poetic vision has redefined American documentary photography, Alec Soth masterfully captures the quiet complexity of Midwestern life. Through landmark projects like Sleeping by the Mississippi and Songbook, he reveals the profound in the ordinary, photographing dreamers and loners with remarkable empathy. His work, housed in major museums worldwide, continues the tradition of great American photographers while carving its own distinctive path.

Follow Alec Soth on Threads | Instagram

4. Barbara Davidson

A photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times until 2017, Barbara Davidson has chronicled human struggle and resilience across 52 countries and is today a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Guggenheim Fellow. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, her groundbreaking work documenting gang violence victims in Los Angeles earned her both a Pulitzer and an Emmy.

Follow Barbara Davidson on Threads | X

5. Sebastian Salgado

Sebastião Ribeiro Salgado is a Brazilian documentary photographer and photojournalist who's travelled in over 120 countries for his work. Both beautiful and harrowing, his images blend artistic excellence with a profound sense of purpose. His socially conscious work brings attention to the marginalized and their struggles, and his epic projects such as Workers and Migrations have been celebrated for their striking compositions and deep empathy.

Follow Sebastian Salgado on Threads | Instagram | Facebook

6. Andreas Gursky

German photographer Andreas Gursky’s large-scale, digitally manipulated images help us reframe how we perceive architecture, landscapes and contemporary society. Known for works like Rhine II, which sold for £2.7 million, his photographs blend abstraction and reality, creating compositions that are visually striking and thought-provoking. By addressing themes like consumerism and globalization, Gursky’s meticulous attention to detail and ability to find beauty in the mundane are a huge inspiration to modern photographers.

Follow Andreas Gursky on Instagram

7. Art Wolfe

Art Wolfe is an American nature and fine art photographer whose work is a testament to the beauty and fragility of the natural world. With a career spanning over four decades, his images of landscapes, wildlife and indigenous cultures are always enthralling while his books, such as The Living Wild, underscore the urgency of preserving biodiversity.

Follow Art Wolfe on Instagram | X | Facebook

8. Bruce Davidson

American documentary photographer Bruce Davidson’s work is a masterclass in empathy and immersion. A member of the Magnum Photos agency since 1958, he's spent a career embedding himselves within marginalized communities, which are usually hostile to outsiders, and capturing raw, poignant moments that reveal humanity’s complexities. Projects like East 100th Street underlie his commitment to long-term storytelling and demonstrates the power of photography to foster understanding and social change.

Follow Bruce Davidson on Instagram | Facebook

9. David Doubilet

Born in New York City and working for National Geographic since 1971, David Doubilet is arguably the world's greatest underwater photographer. Over the course of his career, he's spent over 26,000 hours in the sea, creating a window into the hidden world beneath the surface. He also pioneered the technique of showing what’s above and below the water surface in the same image.

Follow David Doubilet on Facebook

10. David LaChapelle

From celebrity portraits to fine art exhibitions, American photographer David LaChapelle’s work merges pop culture with deeper social commentary. His bold, surreal imagery challenges traditional approaches with its vibrant colors, elaborate compositions and provocative narratives. And his ability to balance humor, beauty and critique makes him a standout figure, inspiring photographers everywhere to experiment and push boundaries.

Follow David LaChapelle on Instagram | Facebook

11. Ellen von Unwerth

Born in Germany, Ellen von Unwerth started out working as a fashion model before becoming a fashion, editorial and advertising photographer. She gained wide attention with her sensual Guess campaign in the 1990s, when her playful, sensual approach redefined fashion imagery with its sense of freedom and spontaneity, at the same time as celebrating femininity, confidence and individuality. She's currently working on her new book, to be released in 2025.

Follow Ellen von Unwerth on Instagram | LinkedIn

12. Frans Lanting

Dutch photographer Frans Lanting Lanting is one of the most celebrated nature photographers working today. For more than three decades, he's documented wildlife from the Amazon to Antarctica, to promote understanding about the Earth and its natural history. Long associated with National Geographic, Lanting has a laser-honed ability to capture intricate details and emotional moments in nature, with images that combine storytelling and advocacy.

Follow Frans Lanting on Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

13. Gregory Crewdson

American photographic artist Gregory Crewdson is known for his large-scale, cinematic, psychologically charged prints of staged scenes, set in suburban landscapes and interiors. These filmic images typically transform everyday settings into haunting, surreal narratives, inspiring a deeper consideration of how ordinary spaces can evoke extraordinary emotions. This focus on the tension between perfection and imperfection makes Crewdson's work a source of endless fascination and study.

Follow Gregory Crewdson on Threads | Instagram | Facebook

14. Mario Testino

Peruvian photographer Mario Testino is one of the most influential fashion and portrait photographers of our time. Over a 50-year career, his glamorous, vibrant images have helped shaped modern fashion, and his collaborations with luxury brands and magazines like Vogue have made him synonymous with sophistication and allure. Testino's ability to capture iconic moments and personalities continues to influence aspiring creatives worldwide today.

Follow Mario Testino on Instagram

15. Martin Parr

British photographer Martin Parr is known for his satirical, colorful photography, which offers a candid look at contemporary life and explores themes such as consumerism and leisure. A member of Magnum Photos, his projects highlight the importance of perspective and individuality, making him a compelling figure to study and emulate. His distinctive use of saturated colors and fill flash creates images that are both humorous and thought-provoking, and work challenges us all to find beauty and critique in the everyday.

Follow Martin Parr on Instagram | Facebook

16. Michael Kenna

Michael Kenna is an English photographer best known for his ethereal black and white landscapes, which are typically shot at dawn or night, with exposures of up to 10 hours. Shot on medium-format film, his work is a masterclass in minimalist beauty and timeless elegance, often capturing serene, Zen-like scenes in mist, rain or snow.

Follow Michael Kenna on Instagram | Facebook

17. Nan Goldin

Nan Goldin is an American photographer and activist whose raw, intimate snapshots delve into the complexities of love, identity and subcultures. Her seminal work, The Ballad of Sexual Dependency, combined personal vulnerability with cultural commentary, while her activism against the opioid epidemic underscores her passion for making her art's socially relevant.

Follow Nan Goldin on Instagram

18. Joe McNally

An American photojournalist based in New York City, Joe McNally's lens has captured stories across 70 countries since 1987. His versatility shines through his many cover stories for National Geographic and LIFE magazine, among others. Known for his technical expertise and daring perspectives, McNally has scaled the world's tallest buildings and documented Olympics, all the while seamlessly bridging commercial and editorial photography.

Follow Joe McNally on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

19. Pete Souza

Pete Souza on duty as Barack Obama's photographer in 2011 (Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP viaGetty Images)

As the chief official White House photographer for both Presidents Reagan and Obama, Pete Souza has captured intimate moments of American leadership that define eras. His unique access and keen eye for decisive moments have produced some of the most iconic images in presidential history. Beyond politics, Souza's range extends to landscape and portrait photography, while his books offer unprecedented glimpses into the Obama presidency's most memorable moments.

Follow Pete Souza on BlueSky | Threads | Instagram

20. Ami Vitale

Ami Vitale at exhibition in 2019 (Image credit: Alamy)

National Geographic photographer and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale combines conservation photography with compelling visual storytelling. From documenting the last northern white rhinos to capturing pandas being reintroduced to the wild, her five World Press Photo awards reflect her exceptional ability to bridge wildlife and human narratives. As a founding member of Ripple Effect Images, she champions environmental causes while mentoring the next generation of visual storytellers.

Follow Ami Vitale on Instagram

