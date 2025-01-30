Scanning film with your camera just keeps getting easier with this latest accessory from Valoi

For anyone who thinks camera scanning is too fiddly, Valoi keeps making it easier and easier with a new easy Precision Framing Helicoid accessory that looks like it will solve the headache of trying to perfectly frame film using extension tubes on its easy35 and easy120 film scanning tools.

There are so many different film scanners and methods from dedicated units like the Plustek Opticfilm 8200i to flatbed scanners like the Epson V850 Pro – but becoming more and more popular is camera scanning, which involves taking photos of your film negatives with a camera and macro lens and then "processing" the negatives using specialist software.

After trying a few complex camera scanning setups involving bulky copy stands and finicky leveling, I wasn't really convinced by camera scanning as a viable alternative to a dedicated scanner – until I tried Valoi's easy35 camera scanner, an all-in-one setup that just connects a macro lens filter thread.

You can read my review for my full thoughts, but TLDR; I loved it. The easy35 is now my preferred way to scan all my film, with even my dirt cheap TTArtisans macro lens providing fantastic quality that I prefer to my Plustek Opticfilm 135i.

The extension tubes between the lens and unit need to be the right distance for maximum magnification. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

However, one complaint I did have was that I couldn't perfectly frame my 35mm film. It's a little complex, but to scan film, it has to be the exact right distance from the maximum magnification of your lens, and this varies depending on the sensor size and focal length of the lens.

The easy35 uses a series of extension tubes in varying sizes that screw together so you can get your film in the ballpark for your max magnification. However, there was still a little bit too much outside of my film frame in my photos, meaning I had to crop and lose precious resolution.

But now Valoi's not particularly catchily named easy Precision Framing Helicoid aims to solve this issue with a 20-40mm step-less adjustment, for super tight and precise framing on your film, which should help improve maximum resolution and cut out any unnecessary area around your film. The easy Precision Framing Helicoid is also compatible with both the easy35 and Valoi's newer easy120 for medium format film.

(Image credit: Valoi / Kamerastore)

Like the easy35 and easy120's extension tubes, the easy Precision Framing Helicoid is made from solid metal and fits in between the distance tubes and scanning unit. There are also two locking screws to ensure that once you have found your perfect focus and framing – it stays put.

The easy Precision Framing Helicoid costs $84 / £68 / AU$135 without taxes or shipping from European distributor Kamerastore. In the US, the Valoi easy35 kit is also sold at B&H – and the easy Precision Framing Helicoid might join soon.

For more check out my buying guide for the best film scanners or for some film to scan our guide to the best 35mm film.