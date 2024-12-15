iPhone’s new Image Playground lets you make AI images of your friends. What could go wrong?

The long-awaited Apple Intelligence is rolling out with iOS 18.2 – and along with it, an AI-image generator called Image Playground. Originally teased with Apple's iOS 18 announcement in September, Image Playground as well as a wealth of other Apple Intelligence features began rolling out to iPhone, iPad and Mac users on Wednesday.

One of the key features arriving to the new app is the ability to use real photographs to inspire an AI-generation in the likeness of a real person.

Image Playground is AI-based image generation software from Apple. While the AI app exists as a standalone app with iOS 18.2, the features are also baked into other native apps, including Messages, Freeform, and Keynote. That enables iPhone users to generate an AI image to send to friends, all without leaving Apple’s native texting app.

While Image Playground launches into a market now crowded with different AI image generators, the app includes a tool to create generations that resemble real people. In the announcement, Apple notes that users can “can even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library.”

The feature is notable because many AI-based image platforms have opted not to generate images of recognizable people, citing concerns over potential misuse. While Image Playground will allow for generations in the likeness of a real person, early reviews from beta testers suggest the resulting images are more cartoonish than lifelike, potentially mitigating some concern over misuse.

One reviewer described the results as “overtly cartoonish and too cutesy.” Early reviews in the App Store also noted that images of people tended to only be head and shoulders, rather than full body images – a tactic that could stem from AI’s notoriously poor ability to replicate the human hand accurately.

At launch, Image Playground includes animation and illustration as selectable styles for the generated images. Apple says that a sketch style is in the works and will roll out soon. The app also gives users quick “costume” options, with buttons to make quick swaps like adding a beanie or sunglasses to the generated image.

Image Playground is rolling out with a list of other Apple Intelligence tools on iOS 18.2, including Genmoji, an AI-based emoji maker. iPhone 16 users can also now use Visual Intelligence inside the camera app to translate text on signs or save phone numbers from business cards without retyping them.

The rollout also enables users to make sketches in Notes, then use generative AI to create an image from a circled sketch or text. Apple Intelligence also includes AI-based writing tools and the ability to use ChatGPT within the voice assistant Siri.

Image Playground requires iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or MacOS Sequoia 15.2. But along with the updated operating system, Apple Intelligence features require a newer device, with the compatibility list including the iPhone 16 (base, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models), iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with an A17 Pro or M1 chip or later, or a Mac with an M1 or later chip.

Apple notes that Apple Intelligence can be accessed in most regions when the device is set to localized English, including the US, UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa. For the EU, Apple Intelligence is expected to roll out in April.

What is Apple’s Image Playground?

Image Playground is Apple’s native AI-based image generator. The app uses artificial intelligence to generate images from text prompts, similar to existing platforms like DALL•E and Midjourney.

With Image Playground, however, the AI is part of Apple’s native software and comes with the iOS 18.2 update. The company notes that Apple Intelligence is run largely on-device in an effort to mitigate privacy concerns, though some larger tasks will use cloud computing.

