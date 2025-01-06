Belkin PowerGrip offers on-the-go charging and adds a shutter button to your iPhone

Belkin has announced a power bank with a difference: the Stage PowerGrip doubles as a DSLR-style ergonomic grip, complete with a shutter button to make taking photos on your phone a more natural experience. It certainly is an unusual design for a power bank, but could well join the ranks of the best iPhone camera grips.

The 'battery bump' provides a comfortable grip, as found on traditional DSLRs and interchangeable-lens mirrorless cameras, while housing a 10,000mAh battery to keep your phone topped up. MagSafe-compatible 7.5W wireless charging provides power to your phone, and there are also USB-C ports for powering up any other devices while out and about. There's a retractable USB-C cord for recharging the device, so you don't have to worry about forgetting to bring the cable.

The Stage PowerGrip snaps to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe for wireless charging, and can also charge devices via USB-C (Image credit: Belkin)

The shutter release button atop the bump connects to the phone via Bluetooth to make shooting with the iOS camera app easier and promises to offer a much more natural photo-taking experience than using the on-screen control or the fiddly volume buttons.

Announced at CES 2025, the device is available in various colorways to match popular iPhone color options, namely powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender. An LED display shows how much battery charge is left in percentage terms. The Stage PowerGrip can also act as a phone stand. It is due to go on sale in May 2025, and pricing details are yet to be announced.