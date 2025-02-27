Leica makes watches? Leica launches new ZM 12 watch collection
Leica launches the new ZM 12 watch collection, which goes great with an M11!
Leica has introduced the ZM 12, a new addition to its watch collection that refines the essence of simplicity while embracing a modern take on minimalism.
Building upon the foundation of the ZM 11, the ZM 12 features a smaller 39mm case and an updated dual-layered dial. Designed for both long-time collectors and newcomers, the timepiece reminds them to view the world from a fresh perspective, and I am sure it would look superb next to your Leica M11 or M11 Monochrom
A key evolution in the ZM 12 collection is its refined case, available in stainless steel or titanium, along with the addition of a small second subdial at 6 o’clock for a more balanced aesthetic. The interplay of light and shadow across the dual-layered dial creates depth and visual intrigue. Swiss Grade A Super-LumiNova ensures legibility in low-light conditions by illuminating the indices and hands.
At the heart of the ZM 12 is the Leica Calibre LA-3002, developed in partnership with Swiss movement specialists Chronode. The automatic movement operates at 28,800 beats per hour and offers a 60-hour power reserve. It boasts a timekeeping accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day and is measured in five positions to ensure precision.
The collection consists of four models: ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange, ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, ZM 12 Steel Olive Black, and ZM 12 Titanium Chocolate Black. Each watch comes with interchangeable straps, allowing wearers to customize their style. The handcrafted straps are available in either a durable technical textile or a bold rubber design with a distinctive “Clou de Paris” pattern.
So whether you're rocking a Leica M11-P or the newly announced Leica Q3 43 you can be sure your watch will compliment your camera of choice.
Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leica Camera AG has this to say about the announcement:
“Every addition to the ZM Watch Collection is an opportunity to showcase our philosophy of merging technical excellence with minimalist design".
The watches will be available at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers starting today, with prices beginning at £5,735 / US pricing TBC. The ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange will be released in April 2025.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
