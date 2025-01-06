Some iPhone users are reporting an odd camera glitch after updating to iOS 18.2

The iOS 18.2 update brought Apple’s promised AI-based updates, but according to a forum on Reddit, the update could be giving some users issues with the iPhone camera. Inside the thread, several users are reporting an unresponsive camera, noting that they have to close and restart the app multiple times before getting the camera to work.

In a forum for the iPhone 16 Pro, the original poster CryptographerWeary64 said that after updating to iOS 18.2, the camera “refuses to work sometimes.” The user noted that the issue happens both inside the native camera app as well as Snapchat. The screen is black after opening the camera, the user says, and the app needs to be restarted a few times before it works properly.

At least five other users chimed in to support a similar issue. Another reported a similar issue with the flashlight. The original poster then chimed in to say that the issue seemed to have been fixed after several normal restarts and multiple hard restarts, although others were still reporting issues with the camera freezing to a black screen. Another iPhone 16 user reported an issue opening the camera using the Camera Controlo when the display is off.

Smartphone photography is meant to be quick and convenient, but a frozen camera could mean missing a short-lived moment. Apple has not released a statement related to the alleged bug, although some reports are already circulating rumors of an upcoming 18.2.1 update for bug fixes.

Outside of the reported camera error, some users have reported lagging touchscreen response and app crashes with iOS 18.2

Apple released iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the promised Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone. The update brought Siri integration with ChatGPT, as well as an image generator called Image Playground and the ability to use AI to generate new memojis. The company, however, was criticized for advertising AI based features on the latest generation of smartphones when the features weren’t available at launch, instead arriving a few months later with the iOS 18.2 update.

