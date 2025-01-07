OnePlus announces the global launch of its flagship OnePlus 13 – alongside the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R

After launching in China at the end of last year, OnePlus is ready for the rest of the world to get their hands on its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13 – alongside the more wallet-friendly OnePlus 13R with a brand new triple camera system.

OnePlus 13

The new OnePlus 13 is the company's most powerful phone to date – available in three colors and finishes – a blue micro-fiber vegan-leather option (Midnight Ocean), a black wood-grain texture (Black Eclipse), and smooth white glass (Arctic Dawn). The OnePlus 13 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Inside there is also a substantial 6,000mAh battery which should make a whole day of shooting photos and video much easier.

But what about the cameras? Continuing its collaboration with Hasselblad, OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 13 with a triple camera system co-designed with the renowned camera maker. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, sporting the Sony LYT-808 sensor, with a 1/1.4" size and f/1.6 aperture, and optical image stabilization. The ultra-wide camera has been upgraded to 50MP, providing a 120º field of view and macro capabilities with focusing down to 3.5cm. The periscope telephoto camera has a new ‘triprism’ design for a smaller profile but manages to squeeze in a 50MP sensor with optical stabilization and some AI-assisted digital zoom algorithms for clearer shots beyond 10x.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The phone also comes with OnePlus' latest OS – OxygenOS 15, which brings a whole heap of improvements, but perhaps the most exciting is the new AI features in photo editing. The AI-powered Eraser tool is joined by AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser to remove reflected objects when shooting through glass.

For viewing and editing your photos, the OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution of 3168x1440 pixels, delivering a pixel density of 510ppi. The screen supports 1.07 billion colors and achieves a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which should ensure good visibility even in bright outdoor conditions – and is certified A++ by DisplayMate.

The screen is protected by Crystal Shield Ultra Ceramic Glass for enhanced durability, and the OnePlus 13 is also the company's first phone to feature an IP68 and IP69 rating, offering protection from spills, spray, and even a dip in the pool – although not the ocean. Additionally, the device introduces OnePlus' first ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded under the display, promising faster and more reliable biometric authentication.

The OnePlus 13 is available to order now and will cost $899.99 for the 12GB+256GB version – although this is only available in Midnight Black. Upgrading to the 16GB+512GB version of the phone will cost $999.99, and opens up all the OnePlus 13’s available finishes.

OnePlus 13R

Alongside the OnePlus 13 comes the OnePlus 13R – aiming to provide high-level performance and AI-powered features at a more accessible price point. Equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM (in North America, more powerful versions are available in India), the phone promises to power through tasks, and with a monster 6,000mAh capacity battery – the OnePlus 13R should keep going for longer.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The camera system has seen significant improvements compared to the OnePlus 12R. The macro camera has been replaced by a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and while this won’t get you super close to the action, it should make for nicer portraits. The camera can also use new algorithms for clearer digital zooming beyond 8x. The main camera features Sony's 50MP LYT-700 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), with new pixel-level algorithms that should deliver better low-light performance. Finally, rounding out the new triple camera setup is an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display, designed to reduce eye strain and improve clarity, and has a TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification. It also introduces Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for enhanced durability and scratch resistance. The screen also supports Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, which helps usability when the screen is wet – which it now can be, with the phone being IP65-rated for water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus 13R will cost $599.99 for the 12GB+256GB version and is available in two color options – Nebula Noir (black) and Astral Trail (grey). The 13 R is available to pre-order now, with deliveries and in-store availability from Jan 14.

For more on the latest devices, check out our guide to the best camera phone or the best Android phone.