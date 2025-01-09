New Poco X7 Series phone sports a top-end camera for a rock-bottom price

Poco might not be a household name, but Xiaomi’s value phone brand is a hugely popular name among savvy tech enthusiasts for its low-cost phones that don’t suck. Today Poco is launching its latest smartphones – the Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7. The phones stay true to the brand's ethos – small prices, but big on specs.

Both models in the Poco X7 Series are equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), which is a rarity at the price point. The sensor is paired with a wide f/1.5 aperture, which offers a 65% increase in light intake compared to its predecessor, which should help deliver clearer images in challenging low-light conditions. Both phones also feature an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the X7 also has a dedicated 2MP macro camera.

Selfie lovers will appreciate the 20MP front camera on both models, and for portrait enthusiasts, the Poco X7 includes a dedicated 46mm “Golden Portrait Mode” which utilizes AI to try and create a natural bokeh effect. Additionally, Poco new ‘Dynamic Shots’ feature captures images with motion (i.e. Apple’s live photos), while ‘UltraSnap’ should ensure sharp snaps of fast-moving subjects.

The Poco X7 Series also features AI-powered tools including AI Erase Pro, which allows you to remove unwanted elements from photos, and AI Image Expansion, which helps improve composition by increasing the area around the edges of a photo.

On the video front, the X7 Pro supports 4K recording at 60fps with dual stabilization (OIS and EIS), while the standard X7 offers 4K recording at 30fps.

Image 1 of 2 Poco X7 Pro (Image credit: Poco) Poco X7 (Image credit: Poco)

The Poco X7 Series features flagship Dimensity processors (8400-Ultra for X7 Pro, 7300-Ultra for X7) with advanced LiquidCool Technology 4.0 cooling, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 operating system. Both models have 1.5K 6.67" 120Hz AMOLED screen, IP68 water resistance, large batteries (6000mAh/5110mAh), and fast charging (90W/45W).

The Poco X7 Series starts at £249 for the Poco X7 with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, or £299 for 12GB + 512GB, and is available in black, green, or silver. The Poco X7 Pro starts at £309 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, or £349 for the 12GB + 512GB version, and is available in a two-tone black, green, or yellow.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more check out our guide to the best budget camera phone or the best Android phone.