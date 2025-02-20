Move over iPhone 16e: Pixel 9a specs and pricing leaked

Google's upcoming entry-level phone, the Pixel 9a, is rumored to be announced on March 19th - earlier than previous May launches of past a-series phones. But we've just had a new leak that supposedly reveals the phone's main specs, including its cameras. With Apple set to launch its new budget-conscious phone, the iPhone 16e, some fresh Pixel news to steal some of Apple's thunder couldn't have come at a better time for Google.

This latest leak suggests the Pixel 9a will sport a 6.28-inch, 2424 x 1080-pixel display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also rumoured to be capable of 2,700 nits peak brightness and could be protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

(Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore / X (Twitter))

As for the all-important camera specs: it's claimed that the primary camera will use a 48MP sensor equipped with OIS, which if true would make it a resolution downgrade from the 64MP sensor in the Pixel 8a. The secondary module in the dual-camera array is said to be a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. In a move away from the design language of recent Pixel handsets, leaked Pixel 9a renders show the cameras set in a more conventional and discreet camera island, rather than a raised, wraparound bar. The phone's selfie camera is reportedly 13MP, likely meaning it'd be a direct carry-over from the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 9a will probably inherit the same Tensor SoC as used in the Pixel 9. The current Tensor G4 chip is crammed with AI features like Google Gemini. The leak suggests this will be teamed with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Power is said to come from a 5,100mAh battery, supposedly capable of 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. Connectivity could included Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and NFC. Body color options are rumoured to be Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), Iris (blue) and Porcelain (gold).

Pricing for the Pixel 9a is expected to be $499 for the 128GB version, while the 256GB model could cost $599.

Story credit: winfuture.de