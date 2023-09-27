Ugreen 9-in-1 Universal Docking Station review

Ugreen’s 9-in-1 docking station boasts impressive speed capabilities ensuring the workflow of every creative is smooth and hassle-free. Those large video files will transfer incredibly quickly and ensure the editing process begins as soon as possible. 4K video output at 60Hz will be a dream come true for videographers needing to edit and deliver high-resolution videos. Alongside these features, the device has a great build quality with a metal case that not only feels premium but provides protection against damaging the internal parts.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

Ugreen has a large range of docking stations that meet the increasing demands of creative professionals. Their 9-in-1 docking station opens up a world of possibilities for 4K video output at 60Hz and significant speed capabilities for uploading and downloading files. This particular model sits in the middle of their range in terms of port extensions and price.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 9-in-1 Docking Station: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hardware interface USB Type C, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Special features Dual Different Display for MacBook, 4K@60Hz Media Display, 10Gbps Data Transfer, Pass Through Charge, Gigabit Ethernet Compatible devices USB Flash Drives, Keyboards, Monitors, Laptops, Card Readers

Ugreen 9-in-1 Docking Station: Key Features

Files can be transferred in super quick time with 10GB files taking only 16.5 seconds to move across. Transferring 6k or even 4k footage will be done in a flash and help to keep the creative process moving.

This hardware makes it possible to extend your MacBook to two independent displays which is ideal, if not essential, for photo and video editing as well as complex design projects. The fact that it supports 4K means that with compatible monitors you can view your 4K footage in 4K resolution.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 9-in-1 Docking Station: Build & Handling

The build quality of this docking station is top draw. The metal frame gives it both a high end feel and considerable protection for the contents. The bottom of the unit has two rubber strips which grip the surface of your desk and provide a comfortable connection between the dock and desk. It is fairly weighty which means it stays firmly wherever you place it but that might put users off who want something more portable.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 9-in-1 Docking Station: Performance

In terms of speed, it is quick, seriously quick. Through USB A&C, 10GB files are transferred in only 16.5 seconds. It’s not just uploads that are quick though, the ethernet port boasts 1000Mbps to keep downloads flowing. The high-speed charging capabilities means that you’ll never be left without charge for long.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 9-in-1 Docking Station: Verdict

This docking station boasts an impressive set of specs and is guaranteed to speed up your workflow. Those needing 8K video output will need an alternative hub but most users will be happy with the 4K capabilities of the dock in question. There are more affordable options available but if speed and reliability is of the essence then there’s not much that compares.

Read more: find out more of our top picks for best laptop docking stations.