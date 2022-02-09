Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on review

The Samsung Galaxy S22-series is the brand’s flagship smartphone line, and the highest spec device is always the Ultra, so for Samsung fans, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may well be the most exciting smartphone of the year. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra proving such a smash hit, with its excellent photo quality and telephoto capabilities, we’re expecting Samsung’s follow-up to be one of the best camera phones of 2022.

The S22 Ultra also sports a new design, which carries forward much of what we loved about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra styling and brings it into the S-series. It also loads the phone up with a new, more powerful set of internals, improved screen technology, and Samsung’s trademark One UI interface. Perhaps most exciting of all, the S22 Ultra integrates Samsung’s beloved S Pen, and upgrades it, ultimately, making it the newest member of the Note family in all but name.

Design and screen

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

If you’ve seen a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from the front, you’ve seen the S22 Ultra. Both feature virtually edge-to-edge curved screens, QHD+ resolution, flat tops and flat bottoms, and a striking bronze color variant. As for the back of the phone, unlike the Note 20 Ultra, the S22 Ultra ditches a standalone camera surround in favor of each camera protruding out, framed by a silver rim.

The screen and back panel of the S22 Ultra has been upgraded to Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, a version of Corning’s glass that’s exclusive to Samsung, and the frame is made of Samsung’s Armour Aluminium. At 8.9mm, the phone is on the chunkier side, and weighing 229g, its weight isn’t far off that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On the bottom right side of the S22 Ultra is the slot for Samsung’s much-loved S Pen, at the base is a USB-C port and SIM slot, while at the top of the phone is an interruption-free flat top.

(Image credit: Future)

With its 6.8-inch screen, the S22 Ultra is the largest of the three S22 phones, and that size really helps make the screen look and feel wonderfully immersive, especially matched with Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology.

The screen enjoys a few upgrades over past Galaxies. For starters, there’s Vision Booster, which analyzes the brightness of an image and boosts individual pixels rather than the whole screen to make it easier to see in bright environments.

Even without Vision Booster, seeing the S22 Ultra shouldn’t be too hard, given its 1,750 nits max brightness, making it the brightest display on any mainstream smartphone. While on paper, the refresh rate of 120Hz is nothing new, Samsung has updated it with a wider adaptive refresh range, from 1Hz to 120Hz, thereby saving battery when the screen shows a static image or runs an app that doesn’t benefit from a high refresh rate.

The S22 Ultra screen’s superpower isn’t its quality though, it’s the S22 Ultra’s S Pen integration, upgraded to reduce latency when compared to the Note 20 Ultra – 2.8ms versus 9ms. If you’re a fan of writing notes but don't love your handwriting, the handwriting to text feature in Samsung’s Notes App is also boosted, working across up to 88 languages.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: cameras

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (at front) with other members of the S22 family (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings back much of what we loved about the Galaxy S21 Ultra . There’s a 108MP main camera at the helm, loaded up with an f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel AF and an 85-degree field of view. Next up, a 12MP ultra-wide camera that features an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. As for the telephoto setup, there’s a 10MP telephoto camera with an equivalent three times zoom (f/2.4) and another 10MP telephoto camera, this time with a ten times zoom (f/4.9). Even the front camera is specced out, with its 40MP resolution, f/2.2 aperture and 4K video capture.

Like OPPO at its Inno Day, Samsung is making a big deal of its neural processor unit (NPU), specifically for night video. This helps the S22 Ultra do things quicker, and also helps it capture 16-bit RAW files, as well as superior night video, an area phones have struggled with since they first boasted video cameras.

Accessible through a new app available with the Galaxy S22 Ultra called Expert Raw, it captures a Multi-Frame RAW format for more complete post-capture editing. That means each picture contains more information than a typical RAW file. This also works across all three lenses, and files are saved as JPEGs and DNGs, so can be edited in Lightroom too.

The phone also works with video apps like Snapchat to bring some of Samsung’s native features like Super Resolution directly into third-party apps. Group video shot on the Galaxy S22 Ultra even benefits from a smart feature that reframes footage of groups, so the shot can get up to five people perfectly in the frame. It also brings a subject-tracking tool to the series, similar to the iPad’s Centre Stage.

Additional specs

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

The S22 Ultra brings 2022 power to the series – likely the 4nm Exynos 2200 for global markets and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and China. That’s matched with up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM.

While there’s no power brick in the box for charging, the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports up to 45W charging, and it crams in a large 5000mAh battery – larger than that of the Note 20 Ultra, and the same capacity as last year’s S21 Ultra.

The phone will ship with One UI 4 and Android 12, so it’ll be running the latest Google and Samsung software.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Early verdict

(Image credit: Future)

On first impression, we’re smitten by the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s design and ambition – it takes everything we loved about the S21 Ultra, and combines it with our favorite things the Note 20 Ultra brought to the table.

That means upgraded design and pen input, with a familiar, high-end photography experience. Of course, the proof is in the day-in-day-out use of the phone, and costing upwards of $1,250 / £1,149, it’s needs to be as good in real life as it is on first glance.

