Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station review

Kensington's Dual 4K can connect to a range of devices including dual 4K monitors. A total of 13 ports are well spread across USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and SD card to name a few. This docking station is a great all-around that delivers everything but a dual 8K display. The inclusion of a 3.5mm audio port completes the spec.
Kensington AD2010T4: Specifications
Display handling / Resolution: Single 8K @ 60Hz (Thunderbolt 4) Dual 4K @ 60Hz (HDMI)
Thunderbolt 4: Yes
Compatibility: Thunderbolt 3 & 4, USB-C, and USB 4
Charging: 96 watts
Cable Lock: Yes with Kensington Cable Lock
Dimensions: 155 x 254 x 92mm
Weight: 1690 g
Total Ports: 13
Ports: 1x SD Card Reader, 1x microSD Card Reader, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 2x HDMI, 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 host port, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port, 1x audio combo jack
Power: DC 20V
Kensington AD2010T4: Design & Handling
Kensington's docking station is well-built with solid materials throughout. The case itself is built with metal, to the top, and plastic to the bottom and sides. It is weighty but not too heavy to detract from its portability. The curved corners make it really nice to handle and overall it sits on the desk without moving around.
A good amount of thought has been given to which ports should be placed on the front with USB slots, SD Card and Micro SD card slots, and a 3.5mm audio port winning out. This is perfect for quickly connecting those more commonly used devices.
A small power indicator on the rear of the unit is a nice touch. It is also possible to lock this dock using a Kensington cable lock. This is a dream for security-conscious users.
Kensington AD2010T4: Performance
The Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K performs will in almost every area that it needs to. Data is transferred quickly and efficiently and a whole range of different components can be connected in.
The standout feature of this docking station has to be its display extension. Through a Thunderbolt 4 port, it is possible to extend to a single 8K display at 60Hz. Most creatives won't be dealing with 8K footage yet but thankfully it's possible to use two 4K displays instead at 60Hz. This is made possible through the two HDMI ports.
Files are transferred with ease from any external drive including SSDs. Productivity is exactly what this docking station delivers with 40Gbps data transfer speeds and daisy chaining, as well as 96W of dynamic Power Delivery.
UHS-II SD and Micro SD card readers are built-in which is ideal for creatives like photographers, video editors, and graphic designers. These ports offer lightning-quick data transfer speeds.
Kensington AD2010T4: Final Verdict
If 8K or 4K video editing is essential to your workflow then the Kensington 4 Dual 4K docking station will serve you well. Having Thunderbolt technology makes this lightning fast and ensures 8K data can be transferred to a display without issues.
The dock is incredibly well built with a beautiful metallic top that looks great in any desk setup. With an increase in home-working, extending displays is becoming more popular, as is having a dock that you can plug in and get up and running quickly. If you're happy parting with over $250 then you won't go far wrong with this dock.