Benro TablePod Flex Kit review

The Benro TablePod Flex Kit is a nifty little device that makes content creation on the go easy. It's lightweight, packs down really small and is able to be used in lots of unique configurations. It's designed to be used either with a smartphone, mirrorless camera or a compact system camera and it has several features such as an auxiliary locking ring and quick lock clamp that make the flexible legs even more secure. It's one of the best tabletop tripods I've ever used and the first that gives you the option to use it as a standard tabletop tripod or as a flexible tripod that can be wrapped around almost anything.

If you're after a tabletop tripod that delivers the sturdiness of a tripod with rigid legs but the versatility of one with flexible legs, the Benro TablePod Flex Kit is perfect. This versatile, compact tripod features carbon fiber legs that store flexible, rubber legs inside for those moments you need to secure your camera to a branch, post or or another tube-like surface.

It comes with an arca-swiss style ball head so you can easily angle your camera in the correct position and you can quickly change between portrait and landscape mode. Like the Benro KoalaPod (opens in new tab), it comes with an auxiliary locking ring to prevent the legs from becoming loose, a quick-lock clamp and a mobile phone adapter mount.

Benro TablePod Flex Kit: Specification

Weight: 0.43kg

Bubble Level: No

Centre Column: no

Converts to Monopod: N

Foot Size: 21mm

Foot Type: Rubber Foot

Head Mount: 3/8"

Head Type: Ball Head

Independent Leg Spread: no

Leg Sections: 1

Leg Type: Round

QR Plate - 5 x 3.8cm

Benro TablePod Flex Kit: Features

One of the things I hate about tripods with flexible legs is that if you want to use it just as a "normal" tripod, they're just not as good. That is where the Benro TablePod Flex really stands out. It comes with rigid, carbon fiber legs, but hidden inside them are three flexible legs that not only extend the tripod leg length but also make it easy to attach to other surfaces.

Considering how small the tripod packs down, if you choose to use it with both the flexible legs and the rigid legs, the tripod measures an impressive 42cm. The rubber legs can be attached to the bottom of the carbon fiber legs using a 1/4-inch screw which enables you to wrap them around even more surfaces that perhaps have hard-to-reach holds.

I tested the TablePod using my iPhone 11 and my Sony A7 III (opens in new tab) and Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 (opens in new tab) but while both cameras felt sturdy, I would still be a little cautious about attaching my professional camera to the tripod when it's in a wrap-around configuration quite far from the ground.

Benro TablePod Flex Kit: Performance

The Benro Travepod Flex Kit is great to take traveling and ideal for content creation on the move as it's really light weight, folds up small and can easily fit in a rucksack or even a tote bag. The ball head and arca-swiss plate lock on really tightly so that everything feels secure and you are able to adjust the tilt of the ball head as well as the swivel. Rather conveniently, the ball head also shows numbers in relation to the angle you need it at so if you want a right angle you can perfectly align it to 90°.

I found it most sturdy when using it just with the three rigid carbon fiber legs however the flexible lens do make it really versatile. The one down side is as they are quite short so it's quite difficult to secure it around anything much thicker than 4 or 5cm as you can't wrap the bendy legs around it enough. However using the rigid legs you are able to tend how far the flexi legs can reach which can help create unique configurations and enable you to shoot in the most unlikely of setups.

The arca swiss plate is really easy to take on and off, you can either attach your camera direct to the quick-remove plate or you can attach the phone mount if you are using your smartphone to shoot.

Benro TablePod Flex Kit: Build and handling

The build quality of the Benro TablePod Flex Kit is very good. Everything feels well made, the legs and ball head move really smoothly and little details such as the auxiliary locking ring and quick lock clamp ensure that the legs don't move when using the tripod. Each leg comes with an extra 1.4-inch female screw so that a flexible accessory arm can be attached should you want to use the tripod with an LED panel or a mic (though the arm will need to be purchases separately).

Unlike other flexible tripods, the rubber legs feel really secure and when wrapped around different surfaces it really does stay in place - especially when using the locking ring and quick lock clamp. You never have to worry about forgetting the flexi legs either as they are stored inside - a feature I've never seen before but have really grown to love.

Everything packs down into a small carry case that comes with a carabiner so that if you don't have quite enough room to fit it inside your rucksack you can attach it outside like you would with other, larger tripods.

Benro TablePod Flex Kit: Verdict

For a content creator that needs a lightweight kit that can be used anywhere, the Benro TablePod Flex Kit is perfect. It folds up really small and comes in a handy carry bag. It feels incredibly well built and Benro has paid careful attention to detail such as adding an extra 1.4-inch screw to each leg so you can attach an accessory arm to mount a mic or light. Each leg contains a hidden flexi leg which screws onto a rubber foot so you can easily remove it from the carbon fiber leg without it getting stuck.

I also found the tripod to be quite useful to use as a selfie stick if you put all the feet of the tripod together. You can either use it with the extended flexi legs or just by itself.

It's only really designed to shoot static scenes or photos so if you're a video content creator and what to be able to pan up and down or left and right, there is probably something better out there for you. But for someone who records vlogs, TikToks, interviews or tutorial videos, it's well equipped to shoot wherever you need it to.

