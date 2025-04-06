Why perfectly imperfect images are practically perfect in every way

Ah, the endless pursuit of photographic perfection. Razor-sharp focus, symmetrical composition, lighting so flawless that Rembrandt himself would weep… it’s exhausting, isn’t it? And yet, for all our obsession with precision, it’s the beautifully flawed, the gloriously off-kilter, the technically atrocious images that end up meaning the most.

The ones with a light leak, a rogue thumb in the frame, or the chaotic blur of life actually happening. These are the photos that tell real stories, the ones with heart – and possibly some camera shake.

Trying to take an image of my dog, I completely cut off the bottom section by accident - an A3 print of this now hangs on my wall (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

Think of the best photographs in history. Are they surgically precise? No. Robert Capa’s D-Day shots are grainy, underexposed messes, but you feel the chaos, the adrenaline, the sheer madness of that moment.

Henri Cartier-Bresson’s decisive moments weren’t built on mathematical precision but on instinct and just the right amount of "whoops, I pressed the shutter at the last possible second." Even Ansel Adams, the grand master of technical perfection, would probably admit that a bit of spontaneity is what makes an image sing. Maybe. If you caught him after a few drinks.

Yet here we are in 2025, where artificial intelligence wants to smooth out every imperfection, remove every wrinkle and make sure your toddler’s tantrum at the family picnic never existed. Heaven forbid your holiday snaps look like, well, real life.

No, let’s deepfake a better expression onto Aunt Susan’s face and Photoshop your dog into a more photogenic pose because, heaven knows, that Cocker Spaniel’s tongue was a fraction of an inch too far to the left.

Taken by mistake on Kodak Ultramax while testing a Leica M-A – took the camera up to my shoulder to carry and pressed the shutter by mistake! (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

But here’s the thing: perfection is a lie. Have you ever noticed that the best photos in your collection aren’t the ones where everyone is standing stiff as mannequins?

It’s the one where someone is mid-laugh, where the cake is in the process of falling, where the bride is caught adjusting a stray hair before the official portrait. It’s those gloriously imperfect shots that transport you back to the moment. The perfect images are lovely to look at, but the imperfect ones are the ones you feel.

It's a completely under-exposed shot, technically rubbish, but I just love the "form" to this image (Image credit: Future)

So let’s embrace the slightly out-of-focus, the unintentional double exposure, the accidental magic of real photography. Let’s stop filtering, stop editing the soul out of our images, and start celebrating the beautiful chaos of life as it actually happens.

Because let’s be honest: life is one giant blurry, badly framed, overexposed masterpiece – and that’s exactly how it should be.

