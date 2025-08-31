“Most people's first introduction of Baltimore is probably The Wire. It pisses us off a lot,” says documentary photographer who is reshaping the city’s image
Adorama’s 'Picture America' heads to Baltimore, the home and muse of award-winning documentary photographer Devin Allen
Award-winning documentary photographer, Devin Allen (@bydvnlln), is the subject of the latest episode of AdoramaTV’s Picture America, and it might be my favorite yet. Devin had a complicated relationship with his home city of Baltimore, but picking up a camera changed his perspective. “Through the lens is where I really fell in love with the city,” he says.
The talented photographer’s infectious black-and-white imagery documents everyday life in a city that’s often cited as one of America’s most dangerous. Proof that there’s much more to “Charm City” than most people’s perception.
“Most people, their first introduction of Baltimore is probably The Wire. It pisses us off a lot,” says Devin, with a wry smile, “because Baltimore is way more than just The Wire. You know, I’ve lost a lot of friends to gun violence (...) but I still see the beauty in the city.”
Throughout the video, Devin talks about his latest book, Baltimore, his love for the work of acclaimed Life Magazine photojournalist, Gordon Parks, and how his grandmother quietly documented his life through photography as he grew up.
It also includes a trip to the Baltimore Museum of Art, which showcases the photographer’s own exhibition, Heavy with History: Devin Allen and the Baltimore Uprising. A sobering documentation of the 2015 protests that took place in the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray.
Devin is a Leica photographer through and through, with his primary setup being a Leica M10 Monochrom and 35mm Summilux-M f/1.4 ASPH. He also has a Leica M11 and SL, but as he puts it, M10 aloft, “This is all I need”.
Make sure you watch the full video to find out why Devin decided to ditch monochrome for a brief moment and capture a project in color, and how he’s helping Baltimore’s next generation of photographers.
