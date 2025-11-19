As a portrait photographer, I’m always looking for new props that don’t cost a fortune – especially when the holidays roll around. Last year, I bought a can of cheap spray snow, a vintage window from Facebook Marketplace, and I used it to frame cozy Christmas portraits.

I was looking for two key things when I created this Christmas photo setup. First, I wanted to take Christmas photos indoors after the previous year’s freezing temperatures made my holiday sessions a bit miserable. Second, I wanted to give families with young kids something to do besides sit and smile at the camera.

Idea in mind, I found an old window on Facebook Marketplace. You could also use an actual window that’s still firmly where it belongs, but I wanted the freedom to move around a bit. If you don’t want the decorative window grids, you could also use the glass from an oversized picture frame. I only spent about $10 on the window.

After cleaning up the old window, I used a can of spray snow to look like frost on the edges. This admittedly took more time than I expected. I wanted to use the window in several shots, and I didn’t want to have to repeatedly Photoshop poorly placed snow, so I wiped it away when I wasn’t happy and redid the spray until it looked how I wanted. (I recommend practicing how to hold the spray can on a piece of newspaper or paper first.)

A post shared by Hillary Grigonis (@hillarykphotography) A photo posted by on

Once I had the window, I did a practice session with my own family – which I highly recommend before trying the setup with clients. Getting the window to frame the shots just right proved to be the biggest challenge. I ended up using my wide-angle lens instead of my 50mm portrait favorite because I wanted more than one square of the window grid in the final shot.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis) (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis) (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis) (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis)

The other challenge was holding the window in place. I used the oversized tote bag that I packed my Christmas decorations in to rest the bottom of the window on. When I did my test shots, I just held it upright (which is actually more of an arm workout than it sounds). The second time that I did the shot, I used oversized clamps at the bottom of the window to help hold it in place over the top of a tote box.

The snowy window setup was probably one of my more challenging Christmas portraits that I’ve done – but I loved the results. I mixed the window with Christmas decorations that I already owned, including a blanket and book of holiday stories, and in a burst of last-minute inspiration, grabbed my son’s toy train, which was fantastic for getting newly mobile toddlers to sit still long enough for photos.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse more portrait photography tips or more Christmas photo ideas.