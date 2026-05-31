Chris Yan's photo series about a Chinese New Year festival is a masterclass in using color and framing to evoke meaning

Shehuo is ancient. For thousands of years, it's been the Lunar New Year celebration in rural Northwest China: performance, costume, ritual and community all tangled together. But it's dying. Urbanization empties villages. Young people leave for cities and don't come back. The elaborate traditions—the training, the masks, the shared knowledge—slowly fade into silence.

Chris Yan began photographing Shehuo festivals with the understanding that once it's gone, a visual record is all that remains. But rather than approaching it as straightforward documentary, he brought something else to it: the technical discipline of someone who spent years in advertising. That background shows up in every frame, and it's what makes these photographs work so well.

Look at Yan's portraits of performers and you see something more deliberate than simple documentation. The colors are saturated and vivid, but never oversaturated. The costumes—reds, blues, golds, intricate embroidery—pop against carefully chosen backgrounds. He understands that a grey concrete wall behind a performer in pink and blue robes isn't just context; it's a compositional choice that makes the costume read more powerfully.

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Photographers often talk about finding light, but Yan's work demonstrates something equally important: color as a primary structural element. When he frames a performer's hand holding an elaborate ceremonial object, the gold embroidery and red silk become the story.

The hand isn't just holding something; it's displaying craft and devotion through color. And that's no accident. That's training from years of understanding how color hierarchy guides the viewer's eye.

(Image credit: Chris Yan)

(Image credit: Chris Yan)

(Image credit: Chris Yan)

The series includes portraits where performers dominate the frame entirely—headshot-style, confrontational—and others where a single figure stands small in a vast rural landscape.

The choice between these framings isn't arbitrary. When a performer fills the frame, you're reading their face, their makeup, their individual presence. When they're small in the landscape, you're reading their relationship to place and community. Yan understands that framing is argument. It's how you tell a viewer what matters.

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There are photographs of crowds, of processions, of ceremonial meals under striped canopies. In each, the composition serves a purpose. Leading lines guide your eye. Foreground and background work together. The chaos of actual celebration is organized into something visually coherent without becoming sterile or overwrought.

Learnings from advertising

Yan's background in advertising and design is the foundation of this visual literacy. In advertising, your composition has to work instantly. Your color choices have to land immediately. Your framing has to guide the viewer toward specific understanding. These are skills that grow from years of training, and Yan brought them to documentary work without losing his authenticity or humanity.

What makes his Shehuo series compelling isn't just that it's documenting something endangered; it's that the visual language is precise. The colors speak. The framing creates meaning. A performer in costume against a modern building isn't just irony; it's a compositional statement about tradition and change. That's what separates this work from simple archival documentation.

(Image credit: Chris Yan)

(Image credit: Chris Yan)

(Image credit: Chris Yan)

For photographers working in documentary, cultural, or street photography, there's real value in studying how someone with commercial training applies those disciplines to work that matters. How technical precision and humanistic content coexist. How color and framing do the heavy lifting of creating meaning.

The exhibition runs June 1-30, 2026 on the All About Photo platform. If you're interested in how visual structure creates impact in documentary work, it's well worth your attention.