Believe me, your next camera should be binoculars that take photos (and particularly if you are a birdwatcher)

Birdwatching has always been an accessible hobby – and the binoculars and, occasionally, monoculars that aid it are steady sellers. But its clichéd image of bearded middle-aged men hiding in undergrowth looks in danger of being increasingly usurped by younger Gen Z ‘twitchers’.

Indeed, in the UK, the RSPB currently offers free admission to its reserves to anyone aged between 16 and 24. Surprising to me, birdwatching is claimed to be the second biggest hobby for those within the Gen Z age bracket (second only to jewellery making). But RSPB research suggests that birdwatching has risen by 47% for people of all ages this past decade.

As with the sometimes ‘zen’ aspect of photography itself – and the world, and my busy mind, seeming to slow down as I compose my shot – birdwatchers similarly talk about not thinking about anything else as they observe our feathered friends.

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They also speak of the observation of wildlife as a way in which to reconnect with nature and themselves. According to a recent BBC article, apparently just hearing birdsong can boost serotonin levels – making us happier overall.

If only there was a way to combine the two disciplines of birdwatching and photography to achieve maximum nirvana – and have some great images to show for it.

Well, there actually is, in the shape of binoculars that also feature an integral camera. These allow for the capture of stills and video, either to a removable media card or a smartphone via remote app.

Of these my top choice, if money was no object, would be the Swarovski Optik AV Visio 10x32 (review here), binoculars with an integrated 13MP camera that I’ve previously tested for Digital Camera World.

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The further bonus here is on-board AI identification of birds and animals that mostly gets it right, if pointed at wildfowl and wild deer, although it did struggle identifying a turtle in my local pond. However, the optical quality is simply stunning – and you won’t need a bulky camera and massive telephoto lens to get up close and personal to skittish wildlife.

(Image credit: Future / Gavin Stoker)

Another option I have personal experience with is the HikMicro Habrok 4K HE25LN, a 4K resolution device that incorporates a digital camera, offers infrared night vision and a distance-measuring laser rangefinder to boot.

Our guide to the best binoculars with cameras currently describes it as having the best night vision on the market; perfect for when you don’t want failing light to curtail observation. Fortunately, it is also suitable for daylight observation. Weighing less than the Swarovski alternative, this choice is also almost a third of its price.

So, if you want to both observe birds, general wildlife and capture a photo or video of your visual quarry, while leaving behind the bulky camera kit, a pair of binoculars with a built-in camera can make for an ideal alternative.

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