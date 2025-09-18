For years, photographers have been told that the mark of a ‘real’ image-maker is getting it right in camera. Don’t crop, don’t reframe; compose perfectly in the viewfinder and press the shutter with absolute precision. Anything less, we’re often told, is sloppy. But is that really the case? Or has this mantra created a generation of photographers scared to use one of the oldest and most powerful tools in the medium, the crop?

Look back at the history of photography and you’ll see that cropping was never taboo. In fact, it was routine. Contact sheets from the likes of Henri Cartier-Bresson, Arnold Newman and Diane Arbus are littered with pencil marks, boxes and instructions; frames within frames, isolating the heart of an image from the noise around it. For them the camera was a starting point, not a cage. Cropping wasn’t a sign of weakness but a natural step in refining vision.

So where did the stigma come from? My opinion is that much of it coincided with the rise of digital photography. In the early 2000s, megapixel counts were low and sensors struggled to withstand aggressive cropping. A small cut could mean sacrificing sharpness, detail and print quality. The solution was to preach discipline: fill the frame, get it right in camera, don’t rely on cropping as a crutch. Over time, this hardened into dogma.

But technology has changed. Today, even entry-level cameras boast 24 megapixels or more. Medium format systems like Fujifilm’s GFX100RF actively encourage digital crops as part of their feature set, offering flexibility without compromise. With resolution to spare, the argument that cropping ‘weakens’ an image feels outdated. In fact, the opposite is often true; it opens the door to stronger work, images distilled to their most essential elements.

The truth is, no matter how carefully we frame an image, the world rarely arranges itself into perfect rectangles on demand. Cropping gives us the freedom to tighten our compositions, eliminate distractions and find the true rhythm of a scene. Refusing to crop isn’t purism, it’s paralysis.

Perhaps it’s time to rethink the way we approach the frame. Cropping shouldn’t be seen as failure, but as part of the creative process, just as valid as adjusting exposure, contrast or color in post. To deny ourselves this tool is to deny photography’s history and, more importantly, its potential.

