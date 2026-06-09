Forget camera settings – this is the shutter speed I trust every time

I honestly believe that 1/500 sec is the best shutter speed in photography. There, I said it.

In a world where cameras are now packed with more modes, menus, stabilizers and computational wizardry than ever before, I still think the humble 1/500 sec shutter speed remains the perfect setting for almost everything.

Of course, photography is built on choices. There are times when you need to drag the shutter for movement, times when you want 1/2000 sec for fast sport or wildlife, and times when a tripod and a long exposure are the only answer.

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But for everyday photography, the kind that most of us actually shoot day in and day out, I don’t think there is a better balance than a shutter speed of 1/500 sec.

(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

For me, 1/500 sec sits in the perfect middle ground. It is fast enough to freeze most normal movement, whether that is people walking, children playing, street scenes unfolding, animals moving or a subject that simply will not stay still.

It gives you that feeling of control, where you know that the frame is going to be sharp without having to overthink every single movement in front of the lens.

At the same time, this shutter speed does not punish you too heavily when it comes to light. Go much faster and you quickly start starving the sensor, especially if you are working in changing conditions, indoors, under shade or with a slower lens.

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But at 1/500 sec, you still let in enough light to keep things sensible. You can usually keep your ISO under control, maintain a good aperture and avoid that slightly desperate feeling of pushing every setting just to make the exposure work.

That is why I think 1/500 sec is the shutter speed that offers the best performance-to-practicality ratio in photography. It gives you the security of speed without the compromises of going too fast. It protects you from camera shake, helps stop subject movement and still enables your lens and sensor to breathe.

For anyone who wants one shutter speed to live on, especially for travel, street, family, documentary, lifestyle and general photography, this is the one.

Modern cameras have made us believe that we need to constantly adjust everything, but sometimes simplicity is the real power move. Set your shutter speed to 1/500 sec, adjust your aperture and ISO around it, and just shoot.

You will spend less time worrying about settings and more time looking for the image, which is exactly where your attention should be.

(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

I know some photographers will disagree. Some will say that 1/250 sec is enough, while others will argue that you should always tailor your shutter speed to the subject.

Technically, they are right. But emotionally, practically and creatively, I still keep coming back to 1/500 sec. It is the shutter speed I trust, the one I rely on and the one I honestly believe most photographers could use for 90% of their everyday shooting.

So yes, while every shutter speed has its place, if I had to choose just one, it would be 1/500 sec every time. It freezes life without killing the light, it keeps images sharp without making the camera work too hard and it gives you the best balance between freedom and control.

For me, that makes it not just a good shutter speed, but the best shutter speed.

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Wondering what is shutter speed? Check out our shutter speed cheat sheet as well as our cheat sheet on shutter speed stops.