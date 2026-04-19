Why I finally stopped lugging around a tripod on every landscape photography shoot

A tripod might be a landscape staple, but that doesn't mean it's always necessary...

I will admit that the best tripods offer stability, help avoid camera shake, and allow you to avoid losing image quality by shooting at low ISOs. These are all things that I've learned over time when it comes to shooting landscapes, but I’ve come to the conclusion that shooting handheld presents you with so many more opportunities.

My parents bought me my first DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 700D (Rebel T5i), when I was around 15 years old studying photography at school. I had always been interested in landscape photography, and this was my chance to finally give them a go. One of my first memories using this camera was atop Solsbury Hill in Bath, UK, near where I grew up, on a thick and foggy atmospheric morning.

I was clueless when it came to camera settings, but I tried my hand at capturing the fog nevertheless. I didn’t have a tripod at the time, so I took these images handheld, foolishly at a narrow aperture of f/18. When shooting handheld at this kind of aperture you really need to have steady hands if you want to avoid camera shake. A total understatement that is!

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My first memory of trying landscape photography at a foggy Solsbury Hill (handheld at f/18) (Image credit: Craig Blackley)

Surprisingly, the images came out fine (as you can see above). Yes, if I had used a more suitable aperture I would have captured a crisper image, especially with the detail in the distance. But I was inexperienced, just learning the ropes. I enjoyed the experience in terms of being flexible, moving around freely and trying a variety of angles to shoot from.

As I got older, I eventually succumbed to purchasing a tripod as most landscape photographers that I saw had one. It was just a standard tripod, so it fitted nicely in my bag along with my camera. I had always assumed that for landscapes to be extremely detailed they needed to be taken on a tripod and at a narrow aperture of around f/18 – f/22. I soon realized this wasn’t the case.

There are benefits with using a tripod, but I also feel restricted when using one. The thought of carrying it around and adding weight to my bag instantly puts me off. When I shoot landscapes handheld I open my eyes more, I’m able to take images from various angles, angles which I can’t with a tripod.

When I found out that the aperture sweet spot for landscapes was between f/8 – f/13, this eliminated the need for a tripod for me. The image below supports this; it’s a very similar shot to my previous image but was taken at an aperture of f/10. Because of this I was able to use a faster shutter speed to eliminate camera shake, while avoiding diffraction, boosting the level of detail throughout.

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Experience gained over time is invaluable. Image taken halfway up Solsbury Hill (handheld at f/10) (Image credit: Craig Blackley)

I prefer to travel light when going out on shoots, as I’m an avid walker. When I see an inviting scene to photograph, I instantly want to capture it. But with a tripod I’d have to get it out of my bag, set it up, then make sure it’s stable and at the right height. I’d recommend purchasing a tripod when starting out as you’ll be unfamiliar with what settings to use, what works and what doesn’t.

But when you gain experience, ditch the tripod and see for yourself, you’ll appreciate the freedom. Ultimately, I believe landscape shots taken handheld are better because you can position yourself and your camera wherever you want. When using a tripod, you’re at its mercy.

The freedom of going handheld (Taken at f/11) (Image credit: Craig Blackley)

The image above is a perfect example of this, I was walking around Solsbury Hill on another occasion and spotted this cow staring at me, perfectly placed composition wise. As I was shooting handheld, I could compose my shot and capture it instantly. But with a tripod on the other hand, this might not have worked.

This is because I was shooting on a slope at an angle, a tripod would have made this very difficult. And by the time I set up the legs, position, height, and attached the camera the cow would have likely moved and the opportunity would have been squandered. I also prefer to have my camera firmly in my grasp rather than in the hands of a tripod.

Do you agree? Maybe I’ve inspired you to ditch your tripod more often. Hands at the ready everyone!

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Want to eliminate camera shake? Then you'll need to know the reciprocal rule. If you're still a tripod stalwart, ask yourself: Are you using the right tripod head for landscape photography? And if you're not quite ready to take control of all your camera settings, it's time to learn the exposure triangle.