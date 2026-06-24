V-flats are usually boring bits of photography kit. But Westcott just re-invented this classic studio staple
V-flats are usually large foam core pieces, but Westcott has made a collapsible option with machine-washable fabrics
I have to admit, as both a photographer and a tech journalist there are some new product launches that are, well, boring. V-flats are usually one of them, flat pieces of foam core used as both lighting tools and easy backdrops. But lighting giant Westcott has just re-invented the v-flat – and made it not only portable but washable.
The new Westcott V-Flat, announced this week, uses fabric and an aluminum stand with magnetic legs rather than foam core. The design reminds me more of a scrim than a v-flat, but the design looks far more portable and durable than the standard foam core.
A typical v-flat is a large piece of foam core that’s versatile, but unwieldy to pack. The foam also often dents easily, making it a photography staple that tends to need semi-regular replacing.
V-flats are often loved for their versatility, and Wescott has worked to keep that intact as well. The design uses two panels that open to a full 82 by 84 inch / 208 x 213cm surface that can be used both as a lighting tool or a simple backdrop.
The two sides of the v-flat can also tilt from 15 to 80 degrees, allowing photographers to create a wedge wall or intentionally create a small slice of light entering the frame.
The fabric is interchangeable. The black can be used to enhance shadows and help prevent unwanted light from the outside the scene from entering the shot. The white can be used to bounce light and create softer studio lighting.
The fabric on the new Westcott V-Flat can be tossed in the washing machine to clean, and Westcott also offers replacement fabric.
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A two-color kit with both fabrics and one frame retails for $299 / £255 / AU$442 / CA$434, while two-stand packs, single packs, and replacement fabric are also available. The new v-flat system is available directly from Wescott, while a number of retailers have already opened pre-orders, including B&H in the US.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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