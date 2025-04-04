Turn your Amazon Blink camera into a camera trap to celebrate the National Wildlife Federation's 'Eye on the Wild' campaign

The National Wildlife Federation and Amazon's Blink Smart Home Security have launched the ‘Eye on the Wild’ campaign, to capture wildlife in unexpected areas – and encourage people to help protect unique and delicate habitats in their own backyards.

Essentially, Blink camera users are being encouraged to use their devices like trail cameras, also called camera traps, to catch the wildlife right outside their front doors.

The campaign takes place during National Wildlife Week from April 07 - 13, and will feature a dedicated website with wildlife caught on home security cameras across the country. Participants will be able to access interactive content, wildlife quizzes, and have the opportunity to take a pledge to protect wildlife habitats to be entered for a chance to win a Blink Security Camera package.

"Day or night, Blink cameras can catch wildlife in wildly fun places right where you live. We're excited to present this year's campaign, which we hope will engage people in a fun, educational way and inspire them to take conservation action to help wildlife and their habitats across the country," said Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation.

"This week is a chance to learn more about the incredible animals native to North America, from bobcats to great blue herons, and how we can help them thrive in their unique habitats. We are thrilled to team up with Blink to spot wildlife in action."

"Our Blink customers constantly amaze us with the innovative ways to use our cameras, from spotting backyard birds to capturing nocturnal visitors," said Amy Wiedemann, Head of Marketing at Blink.

"That's why we're thrilled to partner with the National Wildlife Federation for 'Eye on the Wild' – to help you capture and share those magical wildlife moments, while raising awareness about conservation. As the go-to value brand, whether you're a casual nature lover or dedicated conservationist, our easy-to-use cameras let you become part of a community sharing and celebrating the incredible wildlife that surrounds us every day."

Viewers can learn more about National Wildlife Week, the incredible wildlife across America and how we can help protect them and their habitats by visiting NationalWildlifeWeek.nwf.org .

