Do you have photos of these animals? Remembering Wildlife is calling for images for its 10th anniversary book

The upcoming 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will be the tenth title in the charity book series, which was started by wildlife photographer Margot Raggett MBE in 2016.

Prompted to take action after witnessing elephants being poached in Kenya, she asked her fellow wildlife photographers to contribute to a fundraising book.

Between them, Remembering Elephants and its successors – Remembering Rhinos, Remembering Great Apes, Remembering Lions, Remembering Cheetahs, Remembering African Wild Dogs, Remembering Bears, Remembering Leopards and Remembering Tigers – have raised over $1.54 million / £1.175 million / AU$2.31 million for 77 conservation projects across 33 countries.

For 2025, Raggett has announced that the next book in the series will be 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife.

Due to be published on October 09, the book will feature a selection of stunning images from previous entries plus new images of pangolins, donated by many of the world's leading wildlife photographers, including Todd Gustafson and Greg du Toit.

White-bellied pangolin, photographed by Andy Skillen (Image credit: © Andy Skillen)

The work of up to 80 wildlife photographers will be included under the banner of 'Wildlife Photographers United' – and that’s where the Digital Camera World audience comes in.

Once again, Remembering Wildlife has teamed up with Digital Camera World to find images of any of the previous nine species plus pangolins via this competition. This year, there are up to twenty spaces for winners.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lions, photographed by Richard Peters (Image credit: © Richard Peters)

What to submit

Remembering Wildlife is looking for images taken in the wild only (no zoos, sanctuaries, rehabilitation centres, tagged / tracked animals or baited hides, please) of the following extant species, living in their native habitat:

Elephants (both African and Asian)

Rhinos

Great apes

Lions

Cheetahs

African wild dogs

Bears

Leopards

Tigers

Pangolins

The submitted images will be judged by a panel of six judges, including leading nature photographer Art Wolfe and wildlife photographer Federico Veronesi.

The judges are looking for striking and beautiful images that are true to the original scene, with nothing added or taken away. There should be minimal editing.

African wild dog, photographed by Will Burrard-Lucas (Image credit: © Will Burrard-Lucas)

How to enter

You will need to sign up and upload your pictures at the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife competition page, where you can also find full terms and conditions.

The entry fee for the first image you submit is $12 / £10 / AU$19, with each subsequent entry costing $6 / £5 / AU$9. All funds raised after costs will go to conservation projects.

The deadline for submitting entries is Sunday March 09 2025.

Tiger, photographed by Marius Coetzee (Image credit: © Marius Coetzee)

The prizes

The 20 best photographs (2 per species, plus 2 pangolin images) in the opinion of the judging panel will be printed in the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife book, alongside shots from some of the world’s best wildlife photographers.

The images will also be printed in issue 294 (May 2025) of Digital Camera magazine, which goes on sale on April 25.

Each winner will receive a copy of the 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife book and an invitation to attend the launch event at the Royal Geographical Society in London on October 09 2025.

Polar bears, photographed by Kyriakos Kaziras (Image credit: © Kyriakos Kaziras)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best cameras for wildlife photography, along with the best lenses for wildlife photography.